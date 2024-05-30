Now that AANHPI Heritage Month is coming to a close, that doesn’t mean we should once again sweep the history and culture of AANHPIs under the rug. One way to keep learning and growing with the AANHPI community is to follow AANHPI TikTokers.

Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander history is often left out of mainstream teachings of American history. There is also a general lack of AANHPI representation in popular media, and AANHPI portrayals are sometimes misrepresented as inaccurate stereotypes. A 2021 report from USC’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative evaluated 1,300 popular films between 2007 and 2019 and discovered that Asian and Pacific Islanders comprised less than 6% of speaking roles and less than 4% of leads and co-leads in Hollywood films.

Asian Hollywood stars have induced change in the TV and film industry, but due to social media, AANHPI representation has found a new platform on TikTok. TikTok has uncovered hidden talent and diverse voices and has introduced the world to new talent and a new wave of activists. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, anti-Asian hate crimes increased by 339% in 2021 compared to 2020. Following this rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, many AANHPI creators took to TikTok to amplify their voices and to advocate for their community. In honor of AANHPI Heritage Month, here are 10 AANHPI activists, influencers, and stars to follow after the month ends, because we should always continue learning.

This article was originally posted on May 31, 2022.