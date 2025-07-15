If you’re a fellow hot dog lover, you already know what’s up, but if you’re not, let me fill you in: Hot dogs are a top-tier food, especially in the summertime, when the grills are out and the vibes are carefree. (Although, don’t get me wrong, I also love a good tailgate dog during football season, but I digress). Luckily, July is National Hot Dog Month, when businesses go all-in on celebrating this fan-fave food with discounts and promotions. And even better, there’s a whole day dedicated to hot dogs, with deals and freebies that really celebrate the occasion.

National Hot Dog Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, July 16 — smack-dab in the middle of the week. And honestly? That’s actually perfect. I mean, what’s a better way to get over that midweek slump than with a glizzy… a free or heavily discounted one, at that. As you might expect, most of the businesses participating in National Hot Dog Day 2025 are places like gas stations and convenience stores (because TBH, not enough chain restaurants have hot dogs on the menu, which actually should be a crime). Of course, you should also check out your local businesses to see if any small shops are getting in on the deals, but for now, here’s a list of chain stores offering National Hot Dog Day 2025 deals.

Love’s Travel Stops

If you plan on taking a road trip in mid-July, you’re in luck! Love’s Travel Stops locations are offering free hot dogs from July 14-18, via the Love’s Connect app. Feel free to make multiple pit stops, because each customer can get one free hot dog each day, all week long.

Sonic

Part of its Dog Days of Summer promo, Sonic is going all-out on its hot dog offerings all month long. Using the Sonic app, customers can get weekly deals on Sonic’s various hot dog lineup, including $1 Sonic Corn Dogs, $2 All-American Dogs, and $3 Footlong Quarter Pound Coneys. Each deal is redeemable once per week, and the deals refresh each Monday.

Dog Haus

With a name like Dog Haus, this chain better have something good going on for National Hot Dog Day — and good news, it does! As part of the brand’s Glizzy SZN 2025, not only do Haus Rewards Members automatically get a free hot dog on July 16, but from July 17-31, hot dogs are buy one, get one free.

Circle K

According to NACS, the global convenience and fuel retailing trade association, Circle K is offering customers two hot dogs for $1 via the Circle K app.

Philly Pretzel Factory

For a pretzel restaurant, this chain sure is going ham on Hot Dog Day. All day on July 16, Philly Pretzel Factory is offering $1 pretzel dogs, as well as one free pretzel dog with a download of the Philly Pretzel Factory app.

Sheetz

Per the Herald-Mail, Sheetz convenience store is giving away two free hot dogs with each purchase of 10 gallons of gas, when purchased through the Sheetz app.

Portillo’s

The nationally famous Chicago chain — which has locations in multiple states outside of Illinois, BTW — is celebrating National Hot Dog Day all week long, offering a $1 hot dog with the purchase of $5 or more for members of its rewards program.