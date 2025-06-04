Whether you’ve been enjoying summer break for the past couple of weeks or still have to push through another few days of school (for those on the quarter system, I believe in you!), a sweet treat is what we all deserve, right? It’s been a long year, and burnout has been fierce and widespread, so why not sweeten the deal with some National Donut Day 2025 deals?

On Friday, June 6, donut shops across the United States will be celebrating National Donut Day, a day first celebrated in 1938, when the Salvation Army in Chicago honored those of their members who served donuts to soldiers in World War I. These “Donut Lassies,” as they were called, were stationed in canteens for soldiers, providing baked goods, clothes-mending services, and writing supplies and stamps. The “Lassies” went on to help those in need during the Great Depression by setting up fundraisers, as well. These. days, many of America’s (and a few other countries’) favorite donut chains are here to help celebrate this occasion! Check out all the chain restaurants offering deals and freebies — and if you’re feeling adventurous, why not see how many you can pick up in one day?

Dunkin’ Donuts

With the purchase of any drink, Dunkin’ Donuts will be giving out free donuts, while supplies last. Plus, Dunkin’ and Stoney Clover Lane are dropping a collab on the same day, so there’s another big reason to get excited!

Krispy Kreme

At any and all Krispy Kreme locations, seven classics will be free, in-shop only, with absolutely no purchase necessary. Plus, a dozen classic glazed donuts will only cost $2 (when you buy another dozen at regular price, that is).

Duck Donuts

Stop by Duck Donuts for a free cinnamon sugar donut, no purchase necessary. But — while you’re there — you might as well get a half dozen cinnamon sugar donuts for $6, offered in-store and online.

Fry the Coop

This Chicago-area chicken shop is bringing back an old favorite, the Croissant Donut Hole Chicken Sandwich, for one day only, at $6.60.

Lidl

Looking to make grocery shopping a little sweeter? Lidl is giving out free glazed donuts for any purchase made if you have the MyLidl app.

Voodoo Doughnuts

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect opportunity to try Voodoo’s new Pink Raised Glazed Donut, June 6 might be the right time. Grab a dozen for just $10 and get one free donut of your choice when you purchase in-store!

LaMar’s Donuts and Coffee

All LaMar’s locations will be handing out free glazed donuts to celebrate National Donut Day, because sometimes a classic just really hits the spot (especially if it’s free).

7-Eleven

Make stopping for gas the highlight of your day with 7-Eleven’s National Donut Day deals, aka, 50-cent donuts for those enrolled in 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards!