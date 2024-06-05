You Can Get So Many Free Donuts On National Donut Day

For those of us who love a sweet treat, National Donut Day is certainly one of the many made-up food holidays that’s truly worth celebrating. There are a bunch of national chains that participate in National Donut Day, making it well worth your while if you want to get yourself a free donut (or more, if you’re willing to make multiple stops!) on Friday, June 7.

June 7 was named National Donut Day by the Salvation Army, and was first celebrated in Chicago in 1938 in honor of the Donut Lassies, aka the women who served donuts to the men serving in World War I. The Donut Lassies were a part of the group of women who were sent to France in 1917 to set up field bases, and they served goods and homemade treats to the soldiers while they did so. The Donut Lassies are also credited for popularizing the donut in North America once the soldiers came back home from Europe.

Now, fast-forward to today, and these National Donut Day 2024 deals are here to help you commemorate these women… while you also satisfy your sweet tooth and save your money at the same time. Talk about a win!

Dunkin’ Donuts

This is an obvious one, since Dunkin’ always seems to be counting down the days until National Donut Day. You can go to any Dunkin’ location and get a free classic donut of your choosing with the purchase of a beverage. The company celebrates with a week-long affair, so keep your eyes out for more announcements to come.

Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons is a timeless Canadian-classic donut chain that’s made its way to the United States and is offering a free donut if you order via the company’s rewards program. All you have to do is get the app or go online, find your rewards, and place your order to get yourself a free donut. Most locations will have lots of options to choose from.

Krispy Kreme

At any Krispy Kreme location (drive-thru or in-store), you can get a free donut — except for the limited-edition flavors — with no need to purchase anything else! You can also get a dozen of the classic original glazed for only $2!

Voodoo Doughnut

In celebration of National Donut Day, Voodoo Doughnuts will be selling a limited-edition box of pink glazed donuts to match its iconic packaging for only $10, and each dozen will contain 13 donuts, so you get an extra one free.

Duck Donuts

At Duck Donuts, you can get a free cinnamon sugar donut, no purchase required. All you have to do is walk in and ask for it — it’s almost too easy.

Dapper Doughnut Co.

The Dapper Doughnut Co. is having a deal of six free cinnamon or powdered sugar donuts with any purchase, and the best part is, the deal is going all weekend long, so you have lots of time to collect on it.

Shipley Do-Nuts

Shipley is a primarily Southern U.S. chain, but if there’s a location in your area, you can get yourself a free glazed donut with any purchase, whether that’s by ordering online, visiting a store, or through the brand’s rewards app. Shipley is also giving 12 lucky winners the chance to get a year-long supply of donuts when they order via their rewards app or online.

LaMar’s Donuts

LaMar’s is giving away free glazed donuts to any in-store customers, no purchase required. Another easy one!

Randy’s Donuts

At Randy’s, a California-based chain that’s expanded to other parts of the U.S., any customer will receive a free glazed donut between 6 a.m. and noon. And, at its new Chula Vista location opening on National Donut Day, the first 10 people to arrive will get free donuts for a year.