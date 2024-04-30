April 30 marks a very special occasion: National Bubble Tea Day, otherwise known as National Boba Day. And while it may be one of the many made-up, food-related holidays some people roll their eyes at, for those who love their boba, it’s certainly worth celebrating.

Originating in the 1980s in Taiwan, bubble tea quickly became very popular in American restaurants. Bubble tea comes in many different flavors and variations, but a typical drink starts with boba pearls. These pearls are made of tapioca starch and sugar, creating those chewy pearls that bubble tea fans know and love. Then comes the tea. The classic bubble tea has black tea and sweet milk. But ultimately, there’s a huge variety of teas and milks to choose from — you can go the fruity route and choose a fruit-based drink, or keep it simple with black or green tea.

National Bubble Tea Day was created by the popular bubble tea chain, Kung Fu Tea. With the holiday also being the date the company was founded, April 30 soon became an international celebration across many other boba shops as well.

With this holiday comes deals that are sure to make boba-lovers all around the world happy. Here are some of the big National Boba Day 2024 deals to check out. (BTW, these deals aren’t limited to the big, popular chains; many local independent boba shops have deals as well, so I highly encourage visiting your local tea shop to see how they’re celebrating the holiday!)

Kung Fu Tea

Starting with the creators of the holiday, Kung Fu Tea, this chain has been celebrating its birthday all week, but of course it has some things up its sleeve for the big day. On National Boba Day, Kung Fu Tea is awarding its customers $6 worth of app credit when you buy any drink using the mobile app. This credit can be redeemed next week, so if you want back-to-back boba, I suggest taking advantage of this deal!

In addition, National Bubble Tea Day is the last day to score a free Princess Peach tote bag with a purchase of two Princess Peach’s Tea Party drinks. So if you plan on grabbing a drink for you and your bestie, you can possibly get a tote bag out of it. Win-win!

Chatime Canada

Canada girlies, this one’s for you. Chatime in Canada is taking National Bubble Tea Day and making it Bubble Tea Month by offering a deal of two regular drinks for $8, or one regular drink for $5, starting on April 30 until May 12. The deal applies to the following iced drinks: Matcha Milk Tea, QQ Lychee, Mango Grapefruit, Honeydew Slush, Jasmine Green, and Honey Green Milk Tea. If you want a bigger size, it is only a 70 cent upcharge. This deal is only at participating locations, so check with a Chatime near you!

Xing Fu Tang

This one might be the best one, however it’s only for New York residents. For National Bubble Tea Day, Xing Fu Tang is giving away free mini boba milk tea with any purchase.

Gong Cha

Currently so jealous right now that I can’t take advantage of this deal, so if you have a Gong Cha near you, do it for me! For National Bubble Tea Day, Gong Cha is giving away its limited-edition boba pins with any purchase. Not only is it the cutest freebie, but it’s also the perfect gift to commemorate this special occasion. The free pins are only at participating locations while supplies last.