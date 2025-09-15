For many, the first couple weeks of classes are over — and if you are anything like me, you’re probably already feeling that first-month-of- classes burnout, meaning you’re looking for any chance you can get to treat yourself and make being back on campus more bearable. Not going to lie, one of my favorite ways to treat myself is eating some comfort food — and any time there’s an opportunity to combine this activity with saving money, you know I’m going to be sat. That’s why, for a broke college student like me, some of the best days of the year are made-up food holidays — and what may be the made-up food holiday to end all other made-up food holidays is here to help with that early-semester slump: Say hello to National Cheeseburger Day!

On Sept. 18, National Cheeseburger day arrives, and there are tons of burger restaurants that will be celebrating this iconic American sandwich on its national holiday. This year — as with every year — National Cheeseburger Day is not just a day to be celebrating the deliciousness of cheeseburgers; it’s a day to save money on buying them. As an avid cheeseburger fan, I’ve compiled a list of chain restaurants that will be offering deals and freebies for National Cheeseburger Day 2025.

Smashburger

At Smashburger, only on Sept. 18, you can get any of its single burgers for $4.99. To claim this deal, all you have to do is mention the promotion at checkout, or use the code BURGERDAY25.

Arby’s

Arby’s is offering Arby’s Rewards members a BOGO sandwich every weekend in September.

SONIC

At SONIC, when guests buy a Double SONIC Smasher, they can get a second one for free when they order through the SONIC app.

Buffalo Wild Wings

On Sept 18, Buffalo Wild Wings Rewards members can buy one burger and get a second burger of equal or lesser value for free. This offer is available in store, takeout, or delivery through Buffalo Wild Wings GO.

Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen’s offering a free double Original Cheeseburger Signature Stackburger with any purchase of $1 or more.

Burger King

Starting Sept. 15 and lasting all week, Burger King is giving away free menu favorites with the purchase of $1 or more. On Sept. 18, the freebie *just so happens* to be a bacon cheeseburger.

Wayback Burger

For National Cheeseburger day at Wayback Burger, you can get a classic burger for $5 in store or with the brand’s rewards program.

Applebee’s

Only on Sept. 18, Applebee’s is having a deal in which customers can get any of its classic burgers with fries for just $8.99.