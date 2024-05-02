Babe Wake Up, Nara Smith’s New Cooking Video Has The Internet Gagged

Y’all, Nara Smith has done it again. On May 1, Smith took to Tiktok in her usual mellow fashion as she began preparing yet another homemade concoction in the kitchen. But you could basically hear a record scratch when she revealed what she was making. “My sister’s in town to visit and she’s been craving bubblegum so bad,” she said. “But she ran out, so I just decided to make it for her.”

Yes, you read right: bubblegum. Nara Smith made bubblegum from scratch.

Smith has gone viral on numerous occasions for her casual, yet intricate homemade recipes. Her videos usually start by her saying something along the lines of, “today my husband was craving this, but we ran out of it, so i’m just gonna make it myself.” These recipes range from homemade yogurt and granola for breakfast, to buffalo wings and homemade ranch for dinner. But never in a million years would I think Smith would go as far as to make bubblegum. (Because, like, why would anyone do that?)

In the TikTok, Smith takes gum base, which she probably just had lying around the house already, and combines it with corn syrup, powdered sugar, and two types of flavoring for her homemade gumballs.

The internet had lots to say about Nara Smith’s homemade gum TikTok.

Naturally, the internet had a lot to say about Smith’s new recipe. Many people took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to comment on Smith’s ability to make literally anything. And I lowkey agree — this woman can pretty much do it all.

Nara Smith is so funny…she really made chewing gum from scratch.



I’m sorry but I have no other option than to stan this lady. She can make anything 😂 — Martin O. (@KingOfClass_) May 2, 2024

Nara Smith just made bubble gum from scratch



Like what can't she do?! pic.twitter.com/RYWKU8LUCj — Ocean Living (@delapour) May 2, 2024

If “anything is possible” was a person it would be Nara Smith. She made bubble gum from scratch? my super hero 👏🏾🥹 — Lisa (@LisaMadibe) May 2, 2024

Other fans commented that Smith is definitely trolling and that her bubblegum recipe is poking fun at the comments she makes on the videos. NGL, if Smith is trolling, that’ll make her even more iconic than she already is.

Nara Smith is actually so troll but a lot of people don’t get it and I hate that because she’s actually hilarious why tf she just made gum from scratch lmao — m ✰ (@mar3uss) May 1, 2024

Nara Smith is a 100% in on the joke and I can't believe people don't see that lol — Sydney Adamu's Best Friend (@kingbealestreet) May 2, 2024

Here’s how to make homemade gum just like Nara Smith.

If you’re in your Nara Smith era and making dishes from scratch (or you just want to troll your followers), then you’re probably wondering how to make your own bubblegum at home. According to Smith’s video, it actually looks pretty simple.

To start, you take melted gum base and mix it with corn syrup and flavoring of your choosing. Smith chose green apple flavoring, vanilla, and cinnamon. Then you pour your mixture into a pile of powdered sugar and knead it like dough. Once you have your dough, you shape your dough into whatever shape you like and wrap your pieces in wax paper to keep them fresh. Bonus points if you serve your gum on a cute, aesthetic dish like Smith — because if you’re going to go through all that trouble to make bubblegum, you might as well really go for it.