If there’s one holiday I’ve been looking forward to since arriving in Ireland, it’s St. Patrick’s Day. As a third year UCLA student studying abroad in Cork for the semester, I’ve spent the past couple of months soaking up everything Ireland has to offer: cozy cafes, stunning coastal views, pub culture, and, of course, the ever-changing weather. But nothing has excited me more than experiencing Ireland’s biggest holiday right here, in the country’s second-largest city.

Back home in California, St. Patrick’s Day is mostly an excuse to wear green and grab a themed drink. But celebrating in Ireland? That’s a whole different experience. I wasn’t sure exactly what to expect, but I knew that it would be bigger, livelier, and much more authentic than anything I’d seen before.

In the days leading up to March 17, Cork completely transformed. Stores decorated with Irish flags, pubs got ready for one of their busiest weekends of the year, and the whole city had a special energy. I couldn’t wait to see it all firsthand. I looked forward to the energetic atmosphere, the live music, and the way people of all ages would gather to enjoy this special day.

Here’s how my first Saint Patrick’s day in Ireland lived up to my expectations.

9 A.M.: Wake up & Get Ready

Hope Crossley

The moment I opened my eyes, I could feel that today was the day. I opened my window to the sound of cheerful music and could see neighbors in the nearby apartments already starting to celebrate. I was so excited! I got up, took a shower, and started to get ready. After doing my makeup and pulling back my hair, I put on my green outfit and Irish garland, because I was not skipping out on showing off my Irish spirit. (Although, surprisingly, some local university students wore normal going out clothes, so it wouldn’t have been the end of the day if I’d forgotten my green.)

10 A.M.: Breakfast

Hope Crossley

Before a long day of celebrating, food was a must. My friends and I had delicious yogurt bowls to fuel us for the upcoming adventure. While sitting in the kitchen, we could hear the excitement from the street around us, and it truly felt like St. Patrick’s Day had begun.

11 A.M.: Pregame & Tattoos

Hope Crossley

Like any proper St. Patrick’s Day, the celebrations started early. I kicked it off with a pregame in my flat with some drinks, music, and general excitement. But before we headed out, we decided to fully embrace the holiday spirit with some temporary tattoos. My boyfriend and I went with a shamrock on each cheek. It was a small thing, but super cute and I loved how it made everyone’s outfits feel even more festive.

12 P.M.: Securing A Parade Spot

Knowing how packed the city would get, we made our way to City Center early to find a good place to watch the parade. We were lucky enough to get a spot at the very beginning of the route and right up front at the barricade. As the space around us filled up, the energy was unreal. Families with kids waved Irish flags, groups of university students were cheering, and people of all ages began to line the streets. Cork’s parade may not be quite as massive as Dublin’s, but I could already tell it would be special.

1 P.M.: Parade Time

Hope Crossley

When the parade finally started, it was everything I had hoped for and more. With floats, marching bands, sports teams, dance groups, and cultural organizations from all over, we saw a lot. We were actually surprised by how long the parade was — more and more acts kept coming for almost two full hours! There were tons of Chinese dragons and leprechauns, plus huge floats that were far more elaborate than anything I’d imagined. Every time we thought it might be wrapping up, another wave of performers would appear, keeping the energy high the entire time.

3 P.M.: Lunch & Recharge

After a few hours of standing, cheering, and maneuvering through crowds, we made a quick stop back home for lunch and a much-needed bathroom break. The rest was needed, because if there’s one thing the Irish do well, it’s keeping the celebration going all day long.

4 P.M.: To the Pubs!

There’s something so different about Ireland’s pub culture compared to back home. It’s not just about the drinking, but also the atmosphere, the music, and the people. So, of course, we had to hit several pubs throughout the day. We started at Costegans, but it was a bit too busy and loud for our liking, so we quickly moved on. Our next stop was Dwyer’s which had been our pub of choice for our pre-St. Paddy’s Day celebration the night before. It was packed, but the vibe was incredible. Live music filled the air, everyone wore matching hats, green lights were everywhere, and the energy was infectious. People were dancing, laughing, and, of course, drinking Guinness. And then, to my surprise, the band played Rattlin’ Bog, which is a classic at St. Paddy’s parties back in the States. It was so fun to hear it live in Ireland, adding a familiar vibe to the celebration!

Hope Crossley

We then headed to Cissie Young’s and Annie Mac’s, which were both full of university students. The energy at each was youthful and carefree, making it the perfect spot for more fun before the night wrapped up. We ended the night at Gallows Bar, which has a much more casual, laid-back feel. There were even families with kids enjoying the evening. We sat back, sipped our pints, played cards, and listened to the music, soaking in the last moments of our day.

9 P.M.: Heading Home

By the time we finally left the pubs, the streets were filled with people making their way to their next stop, grabbing food, or just standing around talking. It felt like the entire city was in sync. Walking back home, I couldn’t help but smile. My first St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland had been everything I wanted and more.