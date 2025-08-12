In case you haven’t heard, nostalgia is *so* in right now. From flip phones to low-rise jeans, vintage vibes have been everywhere lately, and it doesn’t seem like anyone is complaining about all these blasts from the past. Now, McDonald’s is getting in on the fun with its new McDonaldland Meal, a whimsical celebration of the McDonaldland era from the 1970s to ’90s, complete with collectible trinkets and retro characters like Grimace and the Hamburglar. But the standout from the meal might have to be the Mt. McDonaldland shake, a “secret concoction” (per a McDonald’s press release announcing the meal) that boasts bright blue and pink hues. But what is the Mt. McDonaldland shake flavor? I got the chance to taste it during an early sneak peek of the McDonaldland Meal, and have some notes about what it tastes like.

First, the details: The McDonaldland Meal officially dropped on Aug. 12, meaning fans can go order it right now. The meal comes with your choice of a Quarter Pounder with Cheese or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, a side of fries, a collectible souvenir that will give you all the throwback thrills — and, of course, the limited-edition Mt. McDonaldland Shake. According to the McDonald’s press release, the shake is “inspired by the vibrant blue ‘lava’ and pink clouds of Mt. McDonaldland,” the volcano that serves as one of the key landmarks of McDonaldland.

But what McDonald’s doesn’t reveal? What the shake tastes like. “It’s up to you to discover the surprise flavor,” the press release says. However, if you don’t want to commit to buying a whole milkshake before having an idea of whether you’ll even like it, I’ve got you covered.

When I tasted the shake in the week leading up to its launch, I immediately got hit with a wave of nostalgia — I couldn’t place exactly what the taste was right away, I just knew it reminded me of my childhood. And that’s when it hit me: blue raspberry. The shake tasted like a creamy, dreamy version of a blue raspberry slushy. Now, I’m no mixologist (milkshake-ologist), so I can’t confirm the flavor is definitely blue raspberry, but I can say with full confidence it’s some sort of berry flavor, blended with the signature vanilla soft serve McDonald’s is known and loved for. As for the rosy, cloud-like stuff on the top? I’m p sure that’s just the brand’s iconic whipped topping, colored pink to make it even more fun and fanciful.