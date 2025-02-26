M&M’s Is Giving Away A Sleepover In The Times Square Store, So Sign Me Up

M&M’s, the beloved candy brand, is getting ready to take sleepovers to a new level. In honor of releasing their brand new rewards program called M&M’s Fun Club, the popular candy is giving chocolate lovers the chance to win a sweet shopping spree, goodies, and most importantly, a sleepover inside the M&M’s Times Square store. That’s right. Imagine falling asleep surrounded by your favorite candy and waking up in the store in a glammed-out tent.

This April, one lucky winner and four friends will win the ultimate slumber party at M&M’s Times Square store, and there’s only one way to enter. If you want a chance to win the sleepover of your dreams, all you have to do is sign up for the M&M’s Fun Club rewards program between Feb. 26 and March 19. If you’re the lucky winner, you and four of your best friends will enjoy a day and overnight stay in the store, where you will be able to try an exclusive M&M’s Fun Club Flavor Mix that is only available during the sleepover and take part in an after-hours shopping spree with — of course, you guessed it — plenty of M&M’s!

Signing up for M&M’s Fun Club is only the beginning, though. Fans can earn multiple entries in the giveaway! Every 200 points you earn in the Fun Club is another entry for the giveaway, increasing your chances of winning the ultimate sweet sleepover in Times Square. If you aren’t the lucky winner of the M&M’s sleepover, no worries. There are other ways for you to enjoy all the sweet offers that M&M’s has to offer, and it starts with signing up for the Fun Club!

M&M’s Fun Club members have the chance to earn lifetime goodies when they scan receipts to earn points from their M&M’s purchases. The points you earn can be redeemed for super cool prizes, including an M&M’s candy dispenser, a green, red, or yellow tumbler, a character blanket, candy flavor-scented candles, and so much more! Fun Club members can earn points by scanning receipts, watching recipe videos, or signing into the Fun Club website. (You can earn an easy 100 points when you visit an M&M recipe website page. Bonus!) The more points you earn, the more you level up to get rewards.

There is so much fun to be had and so many ways to earn points from M&M’s. Sign up for M&M’s Fun Club today and watch the sweet offers roll in!