This Mars Candy Advent Calendar With Snickers & M&M’S Is The Only One I Need This Year

As soon as the holiday season begins, advent calendars make their way back into the spotlight. Shoppers love to purchase advent calendars as they start the countdown to the holidays. With advent calendars hitting store shelves filled with everything from makeup and skincare to perfume, there’s now a new way to mark your holiday countdown, and it’s a lot sweeter. The ever-famous Mars has unveiled its 2024 Candy Advent Calendar for the holidays and has my mouth watering. Because Mars is the creator of some of the world’s popular candies, this advent calendar features some of the best chocolate and candy, including Twix, Milky Way, M&M’S, Snickers, Skittles, and Starbursts, with four of each candy scattered throughout the 24-day advent calendar.

The fun with Mars doesn’t stop there this holiday season. Along with their 2024 candy advent calendar, the company also introduced a lineup of other holiday-inspired treats, including the return of the fan-favorite Snickers Trees. Everyone loves the original Snickers, but the holiday version brings much more fun to the beloved candy bar. It is shaped like a miniature Christmas tree filled with chocolate, caramel, peanuts, and nougat. It’s like heaven on earth for Snickers fans, and this holiday season, it’s back in stores.

Another exciting item in the Mars holiday candy lineup is their brand new, limited-edition flavor of M&M’S. The Toasty Holiday Peanut M&M’S are the latest flavor in the iconic candy’s lineup, and rave reviews are already taking over the internet. One customer said the M&M’S have a “roasted flavor, [with] almost a hint of caramel.” Another reviewer said, “These candies have a unique flavor that really does capture a hint of Christmas in every bite, thanks to the warm, toasty peanut and chocolate combination.” This flavor of M&M’S only consists of three colors: red, green, and yellow — the iconic colors of the holidays.

The Mars holiday candy lineup also revealed more returns of fan favorites, including the Holiday Mint M&M’S. Made with creamy peppermint milk chocolate, these M&M’s combine chocolate and peppermint for one unforgettable taste. The bag’s red, white, and green colors add extra holiday happiness to the already festive bag of candy!

Don’t worry if you prefer to stick with the original Mars holiday candy. With all the new flavors and returning favorites, Mars also returned the iconic red, green, and yellow bags of M&M’S for the original peanut and chocolate flavors. The peanut M&M’S return in their bright yellow bag with red and green candies inside, while the chocolate M&M’s are presented in bright green bags with red and green candies inside.

Whether you want to try something new with a Candy Advent Calendar or are excited to stock up on your favorite holiday M&M’S flavors, Mars has you covered with their 2024 holiday candy lineup. It truly is the most wonderful time of the year — especially when chocolate is involved.