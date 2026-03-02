Navigating through the winter semester can seriously feel like being stuck in the twilight zone at times. You’ve already survived the fall semester, and now you have to do it again — but it’s colder and darker outside. With the less-than-superb weather and lack of back-to-school energy to keep you going, it’s no surprise if you catch yourself beginning to burn out, or find yourself unmotivated to finish your schoolwork. Before you know it, you’ve entered the mid-semester slump.

It’s a situation that college students recognize all too well. No matter how hard you try and how much effort you put toward your work, it feels like you can’t seem to catch a break. Not to mention, if you’re fortunate enough to have a spring break partway through the semester, it will very likely be spent burning the candles at both ends.

At the end of the day, it’s important to remember that you are far from alone. In fact, this feeling is nearly universal. Sometimes, all you need is a gentle reminder of how to get out of the mid-semester slump — and luckily, there are plenty of students who are happy to share their go-to tips for getting out of this funk and finishing out the semester strong.

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

“Remind myself I’m making real progress.”

“I pull myself out of a mid-semester slump by revisiting the goals I set before the year and at the start of each semester, and I check off what I’ve already accomplished to remind myself that I am making real progress. I also ground myself in perspective — midterms are stressful, but they pass, and doing my best is what ultimately matters. Staying proactive helps; I remind myself how fortunate I am to have my education fully funded, and that gratitude pushes me to give my best effort. I prioritize the basics too: taking breaks, maintaining hygiene, eating well, sleeping enough, and working out consistently. Discipline plus gratitude keeps me steady. There’s something powerful about combining measurable progress with perspective. One keeps you moving; the other keeps you sane.” – Ashleigh, Georgia Institute of Technology

“Talk to friends.”

“Talk to friends and complain about our shared concerns. Go to a cafe to work. I also plan to dine out at special restaurants or travel to nearby cities or towns for day trips.” – Joe, Rhode Island School of Design

“Just read a book.”

“I love books. I crave reading, but when I’m unable to focus on my studies, I feel guilty for reading. That ends up pushing me into a sad state. I try to go out to feel refreshed, try to stop thinking too much, and just read a book. It helps.” – S.K., Panjab University

“Do not get behind.”

“Do not get behind on homework at all. Do it fast so you have time to sleep and are able to focus more energy into the semester.” – Howard, Indiana University

“Give myself a break.”

“I try to make sure to give myself a break when I need one. I organize my work so that I am staying well ahead of deadlines and therefore a break doesn’t feel like a bad thing if I take it before a major deadline. If I am struggling to focus on an assignment, I usually give myself an hour to just write down whatever, or to push through answering questions, and then take an hour break to do whatever else I want, and then come back to work.” – Brenda, Hudson County Community College

“Journal and ask myself questions”

“I typically do a reset where I engage in some of my favorite activities I’ve been neglecting because of studying or other school related activities. After that I journal and ask myself questions about why I am in school and what my goals are, to remind myself why I’m going through this tough process as well as to give me the drive to continue the semester strong.” – Michael, California State University, Long Beach

“Get ahead of the stress.”

“Skipping a few classes to go abroad and clear my head. Usually for me the slump is the result of way too much stress accumulated, so the earlier you intervene, the better for the rest of your study time.” – Regulus, University of South Bohemia

“Count on my friends.”

“I can always count on my friends to motivate me and vice versa. I don’t want to fall behind, and neither do they. We keep each other accountable, which keeps ourselves in line as well. By regularly checking in, we get our work done, and then we can have fun. It’s sort of like when a parent makes sure your chores are done before you go out to play.” – Erin, University of Georgia

“Try not to procrastinate.”

“One tip I would give is try not to procrastinate all of your work until the end of the week. I do this all the time and it can get me very overwhelmed and stressed.” – Javi, University of Central Florida

“Pull an all-nighter.”

“Sometimes I just need to pull an all-nighter. I get my favorite snacks, order late night takeout, and get as much done as possible. I know that it’s not ideal in the long run, but if I can gain the motivation to get all of my work done in a night, then that puts me in a better spot.” – Nikki, Kent State University

“Go to the library.”

“Nothing beats a good library session. If my deadlines aren’t strict, I’ll invite some friends; otherwise it’s me and my noise cancelling headphones against the world. I will be in the library from sunrise to sunset if I have the time to do so. Not to mention, the library is not just a place for school. I get my best thinking done in the library, and will work on anything there that I can do at home.” – Piper, McMaster University

“Give myself the day off.”

When I can’t get my homework done, I know I’ve seriously hit the wall. If I can afford it, I give myself the day off. I stay home in my lounge clothes and will dedicate the day to self-care and all things stress-free. I take a bubble bath, do my skin care, visit my favorite coffee shop, and any kind of hobby or task I’ve been pushing to the side.” – Mackenzie, University of South Florida

“Take school one day at a time.”

“I don’t count the days or weeks into the semester, I just take school one day at a time. Before you know it, you’ll be done with finals and the semester will be over.” – Joe, Indiana State University