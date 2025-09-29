Your midterm midnight munchies might be your ticket to winning big — if you’re a Mickey D’s fan, that is. After almost a decade, the McDonald’s Monopoly Game is back, offering the chance to earn prizes of a lifetime. So grab your phone, get hungry, and prepare to play.

This classic peel-and-win game was first launched in 1987. It’s kind of like the OG Monopoly, except instead of buying properties on a board, you collect game pieces from your McDonald’s orders for a chance to win prizes. Now, for a limited time only, from Oct. 6 to Nov. 22, McDonald’s rewards members can become part of the Monopoly Game through both in-person and online purchases.

Not a McDonald’s app member? Not a problem. Non-members can also download the McDonald’s app and join the rewards program for free. Then, any rewards member who pre-registers for the game between Sept. 29 and Oct. 5 will earn 500 points — giving them a leg up before the game even begins.

The game officially starts on Oct. 6. To start playing, order any of the 30+ eligible menu items, either in-store or through the McDonald’s app. If you’re ordering in-store, look for physical game pieces attached to the packaging, such as on fry boxes or drink cups. Then, simply peel the game piece and scan it in the McDonald’s app to find out if you’ve won an instant prize or to collect a digital property piece. If you order through the app, you may earn a digital game piece, which you can “peel” directly within the app to check for prizes or add a property piece to your collection.

McDonald\’s

If your McDonald’s budget has run dry, don’t worry, you still have a chance to try your luck and win: You can request free game pieces by mail! To receive these, you must send a handwritten letter asking for the game pieces, including your name and address. Once you get your game pieces, scan them and add them to your app as you would if you made an in-store purchase.

What are the mcdonald’s monopoly game prizes?

There are three types of prizes in McDonald’s Monopoly: Instant Win Prizes, Collect to Win Prizes, and Bonus Play Prizes. When you peel a game piece IRL or in the app, you can instantly win food items or MyMcDonald’s Rewards points.

However, some game pieces don’t reveal food or points — they reveal property. If you get a property, you can enter its code into the app and add it to your collection. If you collect all the properties in a given set, you’ll win whatever prize is assigned for that specific set — and they’re big ones! For example, if you collect St. Charles Place, States Avenue, and Virginia Avenue, you’ll get 1 million American Airlines AAdvantage® Miles. If you collect Pacific Avenue, North Carolina Avenue, and Pennsylvania Avenue, you’ll score a $10,000 Lowe’s shopping spree. Other Collect to Wine Prizes include a trip for four to Universal Orlando Resort, a 2026 Winnebago View 24D RV, a a Samsung 77-inch TV from Best Buy, and more.

Then comes the bonus round! Every time you digitally peel a game piece or enter a code into the app, you get a second chance to win something. The bonus prizes include big-ticket items such as a $1 million cash prize and a 2026 Jeep® Grand Cherokee, as well as other prizes like a $35 Grubhub e-gift code, food prizes, and extra MyMcDonald’s Rewards points. However, keep in mind that Bonus Play is only available through Nov. 2, so play while you can!

Take advantage of this limited-time offer, and make your 1 a.m. cram session’s iced coffee and Big Mac your golden ticket for a fancy new ride, your dream vacation, or a sweet treat to look forward to after your exam.