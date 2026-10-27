The McDonald’s Holiday Menu Includes New Cookie Butter Drinks

With October wrapping up and the end-of-year holidays quickly approaching, it’s time for restaurants to start unveiling their seasonal food and drink. McDonald’s is one of the first, unveiling five new seasonal holiday drinks just in time for the season of cheer.

Starting Nov. 3, customers can order five different seasonal drinks at McDonald’s: Frosted Cranberry Splash, Red Bull Frosted Cranberry Energizer, Cookie Butter Frappé, Cookie Butter Latte, and Cookie Butter Iced Coffee. They’ll be available at participating McDonald’s locations nationwide.

But the drinks aren’t the only news McDonald’s has for customers. The chain also brought back the fan-favorite McRib for a limited time in select cities. With new beverages and a returning sandwich, McDonald’s is definitely bringing the spirit of giving to the holidays this year.

With the holiday season comes plenty of fun flavors, and McDonald’s is giving us a head start on their winter favorites. Whether you’re looking for a festive pick-me-up between classes or a new treat to add to your usual order, these limited-time offerings may be worth checking out. (Plus, the McRib gives old fans another reason to stop by.) Here’s a closer look at what’s coming to the menu, and when you can try it.

The McDonald’s Holiday Drinks

The Frosted Cranberry Splash combines Sprite with orange and cranberry flavors, topped with cold foam and cranberry sprinkles. It’s a fruity, fizzy option for anyone wanting a seasonal twist on a classic soda.

For those who want some more energy to get through their day, the Red Bull Frosted Cranberry Energizer combines cranberry and orange flavors with Red Bull. It also features cold foam and cranberry sprinkles. You can also choose between classic Red Bull and Red Bull Zero.

Finally, McDonald’s is rolling out three cookie butter tasting drinks: a Frappé, a latte, and an iced coffee. Each takes a cookie butter-flavored spin on classic morning drinks.

The McRib return

McDonald’s is truly giving back this holiday season. Not only are they introducing five seasonal drinks, but the chain confirmed they are bringing back the McRib for a limited time starting Oct. 27, but only in select cities.

So far, it’s been confirmed in six major cities: Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, and Philadelphia. Additional locations may be announced later. Last year, the McRib came back in November nationwide, so some speculate that these cities are just getting a head start. Keep an eye out to see whether the McRib is available in your city.