With conference games finally over with, NCAA Division 1 women’s and men’s basketball teams will compete for the national titles throughout this month. Yes, folks, March Madness has begun.

For fans across the country, March is one of the most exciting stretches in the sports calendar. (I mean, how many group chats are you in right now that are dedicated to a bracket pool?) Running through the first week of April, March Madness brings brackets, game day hype, buzz-beaters, and plenty of surprises as teams face off for the ultimate bragging rights of winning the championship. But even if you’re not participating in the hype, March Madness is also a major moment for restaurants and brands hoping to score with hungry fans (and peckish casual observers). So, whether you’re hosting a watch party, going out to catch a game with friends, or simply following along on your phone between work and classes, there are plenty of March Madness deals that can squash your game day cravings.

From coupons on delivery apps to free cookies and discounted wings, companies are rolling out limited-time offers coinciding with big matchups. So, while you’re cheering for your college team, you might score some March Madness 2026 food deals of your own.

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia’s new protein cookies are available just in time for March Madness: one cookie butter cookie with 11 grams of protein, another double chocolate cookie dough with 10 grams of protein. Additionally, reward members who wear their college appeal in store will receive a buy-one-get-one-free classic cookie with an in-store purchase.

Also, those Insomnia reward members have a chance to win a free trip to the semifinals and championship men’s games in Indianapolis.

Gopuff

This online convenience delivery service (available around many college campuses) is celebrating March Madness with various deals on watch party staples. For example: Save $5 on $25 worth of select Coca Cola, Pepsi, or Gatorade products; select Amy’s Kitchen Pizzas are going for 15% off; and Ferrara products (like Trolli or Nerds) are two for $5 throughout the tournament season.

Buffalo Wild Wings

There’s something about a major sporting event that calls for wings. Buffalo Wild Wings understands this and introduced its new Pick 6 Meal for Two just in time for the tournaments to start. Your top two picks between 10 boneless wings (or bone-in for a little extra cash), three chicken tenders or a cheeseburger (with or without bacon), two sides, and two drinks starting at $19.99, obviously with tons of (complimentary!) ranch and celery on the side.

Wendy’s

Maybe you’re wanting something quick on your way to a watch party — if so, you’re in luck. In honor of March Madness, Wendy’s launched its limited-time Dunks Menu. The main draw of the deal features one of the most iconic “dunk” pairings in all of fast food: one Frosty with an order of fries (finally validating that fries do taste better dipped in ice cream). This combo became available March 16 and, on March 23, it’ll expand to include more dunkable options like nuggets and tenders with dipping sauces. The combo will be available through April 6. Also this month, any Dunks Menu purchase through the app enters you in a sweepstakes to win custom sneakers, a $1,000 cash prize, or a $100,000 grand prize.

Finally, during the April National Championship games, as soon as the first dunk happens on court, you can go to your nearest participating Wendy’s the next day between 2-5 p.m. for a free Frosty and fries.

GrubHub

Ordering in? Food delivery service GrubHub is offering deals on some select restaurants.

Order from Wendy’s during the first and second rounds, meaning the games happening between now and March 23, get a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger Biggie Bag with a purchase of $20 or more. During the semifinals through the championship games, get a free Dave’s single with a purchase of $20 or more.

At Taco Bell, get a free chalupa supreme on any order $20 or more March 20-21, and a free Chicken or cheese quesadilla on orders over $22 during the Sweet Sixteen through the Elite Eight rounds. For the semifinals on April 4, if your purchase is over $22, go ahead and add a free beefy five-layer burrito for free. Finally, for the championship game, GrubHub is offering free nacho fries with any purchase of a taco on orders over $20.

Plus, get $5 off $15 at KFC from March 26-April 7. Also, from March 24-April 6, get $15 off any Buffalo Wild Wings order over $50.

Dave & Buster’s

For March 20, 21, and April 7 only, get 20 wings (that’s bone-in or boneless) for $20 with a $5 draft in select Dave & Buster’s locations. Additionally, the arcade-restaurant has its Eat and Play combo: For $20, you’ll have your choice between its All-American Smashed Burger, Pepperoni Flatbread, Boneless Wings, Crispy Chicken Sandwich or Crispy Chicken Strips, plus a drink, and a $10 power card (or upgrade to unlimited 90-minute play time if you’re so inclined).