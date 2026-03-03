Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
march madness bracket names
Dorothee Lea Stadler via Dupe
30 March Madness 2026 Bracket Name Ideas For The Sports Girls

It’s officially March, and that means it’s time for the best part of the year: March Madness! March Madness is the official NCAA Division I basketball tournament that happens every March, and features 68 teams in both the men’s and women’s brackets. The tournament is a single-elimination style competition, so once a team loses a game, they are completely out of the tournament. So yeah, it’s pretty serious!

A super common way for people to participate in March Madness is to create brackets for the tournament, filled in with their picks for who will win all of the games for each round, with the bracket creation ending with each person choosing their pick to win the entire tournament. You can create your own bracket, or join a group where everyone makes a bracket and you can see who does the best when the actual results of the tournament start trickling in. 

Making a bracket is super fun because you can choose who you think will win each game for whatever reasons you want — it can be based on how much you know about each team and the ways they play, or just which school you like better. It can be whatever you want it to be, but one of the most fun parts is coming up with a name for your bracket. Especially if you are joining a league, it’s funny to see the names that everyone comes up with, and especially fun when you have the best bracket and get to see your bracket’s name at the top of the leaderboard. But it can be hard to think of a clever name, so here are a bunch of bracket ideas to make sure you have the best name in your league! 

Pop Culture-Themed Bracket Names 

Hoops, I Did It Again 

There’s No Crying In Basketball 

Brack to the Future 

The Bracket Bunch 

Heated Dunkalry 

Game of Zones 

Hoop Fiction 

The Big Bracket Theory 

Dunk Dynasty 

Uptown Dunk 

Baby Got Brack 

School-Themed Bracket Names 

UConn Do It (University of Connecticut) 

Something’s Bruin (UCLA) 

Houston, You Are A Problem (University of Houston) 

Zags to Riches (Gonzaga) 

Hoosier Daddy? (University of Indiana) 

This is How We Purdue it (Purdue) 

In The Zona (University of Arizona) 

Kiss My Aztecs (San Diego State University) 

Basketball Pun Names 

Zero Dunks Given 

You Miss Every Upset You Don’t Take 

Net Gains 

Swish Happens 

Dunking Divas 

For the Love of the Game 

Swish Upon A Star 

Ball’s In My Court 

Dunk You Very Much 

Takes Two (Teams) to Tango 

Court Stormers

Maia Hull

UCLA '26

Maia is a National Writer on the Lifestyle beat, and especially enjoys to write about politics, national news, and sorority rush! She is a third year student at UCLA, and is double majoring in English and Biology. When she's not writing, you can find her curled up with a good book, snowboarding, or at a coffee shop!