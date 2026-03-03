It’s officially March, and that means it’s time for the best part of the year: March Madness! March Madness is the official NCAA Division I basketball tournament that happens every March, and features 68 teams in both the men’s and women’s brackets. The tournament is a single-elimination style competition, so once a team loses a game, they are completely out of the tournament. So yeah, it’s pretty serious!

A super common way for people to participate in March Madness is to create brackets for the tournament, filled in with their picks for who will win all of the games for each round, with the bracket creation ending with each person choosing their pick to win the entire tournament. You can create your own bracket, or join a group where everyone makes a bracket and you can see who does the best when the actual results of the tournament start trickling in.

Making a bracket is super fun because you can choose who you think will win each game for whatever reasons you want — it can be based on how much you know about each team and the ways they play, or just which school you like better. It can be whatever you want it to be, but one of the most fun parts is coming up with a name for your bracket. Especially if you are joining a league, it’s funny to see the names that everyone comes up with, and especially fun when you have the best bracket and get to see your bracket’s name at the top of the leaderboard. But it can be hard to think of a clever name, so here are a bunch of bracket ideas to make sure you have the best name in your league!

Pop Culture-Themed Bracket Names

Hoops, I Did It Again

There’s No Crying In Basketball

Brack to the Future

The Bracket Bunch

Heated Dunkalry

Game of Zones

Hoop Fiction

The Big Bracket Theory

Dunk Dynasty

Uptown Dunk

Baby Got Brack

School-Themed Bracket Names

UConn Do It (University of Connecticut)

Something’s Bruin (UCLA)

Houston, You Are A Problem (University of Houston)

Zags to Riches (Gonzaga)

Hoosier Daddy? (University of Indiana)

This is How We Purdue it (Purdue)

In The Zona (University of Arizona)

Kiss My Aztecs (San Diego State University)

Basketball Pun Names

Zero Dunks Given

You Miss Every Upset You Don’t Take

Net Gains

Swish Happens

Dunking Divas

For the Love of the Game

Swish Upon A Star

Ball’s In My Court

Dunk You Very Much

Takes Two (Teams) to Tango

Court Stormers