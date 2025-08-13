Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
LinkedIn’s 2025 Top 50 Colleges For Career Success List, Explained

The decision of where to go to college can be a stressful one. It feels like there are a million factors to consider, from student life and culture to academics and figuring out finances, and it can be hard to ultimately decide which one can be the best fit for you. Of course, college is also meant to set you up for a successful career once you graduate, so another factor on the endless list of things to consider is also how much said school is going to help you end up with career success, whatever that may look like. Considering how expensive college is and how much hard work goes into getting that degree, it’s important to know that it will all be worth it in the end. That’s where LinkedIn comes in. 

On Aug. 12, the professional networking platform released a list of top 50 colleges — but it’s not just any list; it’s a list of the Top 50 Colleges for Career Success, aka the schools that, according to LinkedIn, best set up graduates for long-term career success. This list can be super helpful for high school students who are considering their options, and it could give them another perspective that they could use to make those decisions. So, which schools made the cut?

LinkedIn’s 2025 List of Top 50 Colleges for Career Success 

  1. Princeton University 
  2. Duke University 
  3. University of Pennsylvania 
  4. Massachusetts Institute of Technology 
  5. Cornell University 
  6. Harvard University 
  7. Babson College 
  8. University of Notre Dame 
  9. Dartmouth College 
  10. Stanford University 
  11. Northwestern University 
  12. University of Virginia 
  13. Vanderbilt University 
  14. Brown University 
  15. Bentley University 
  16. Tufts University 
  17. Lehigh University 
  18. Columbia University 
  19. Yale University 
  20. Carnegie Mellon University 
  21. Bucknell University 
  22. Boston College 
  23. Villanova University 
  24. University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign 
  25. Wake Forest University 
  26. University of Chicago 
  27. University of Southern California 
  28. Fairfield University 
  29. Washington and Lee University 
  30. University of California, Berkeley 
  31. Rice University 
  32. Georgetown University 
  33. Purdue University 
  34. University of Michigan 
  35. Miami University 
  36. Colgate University 
  37. Southern Methodist University 
  38. Bryant University 
  39. Worcester Polytechnic Institute 
  40. Pennsylvania State University 
  41. California Institute of Technology 
  42. Trinity College, Hartford 
  43. Boston University 
  44. University of Richmond 
  45. Stevens Institute of Technology 
  46. The University of Texas at Austin 
  47. Indiana University Bloomington 
  48. Lafayette College 
  49. Providence College 
  50. University of Wisconsin, Madison 

How did LinkedIn choose its Top 50 colleges?

According to LinkedIn, the criteria for this list included five main areas of interest: job placement, internships and recruiter demand, career success, network strength, and knowledge breadth. The job placement category is based on how many graduates landed a full-time job or started a grad school program within a year of graduation, and the internship category is based on percentages of undergrad students who complete an internship while in college. Career success is based on the amount of alumni with entrepreneurship or C-suite experience (meaning, being in a top-level executive role of a company). Network strength is based on the amount of connections alumni have with each other and current students, and, finally, knowledge breadth is based on unique fields of study and skills graduates gained during their time in college. The data used to calculate all of these categories all came from data gathered by the LinkedIn team, on LinkedIn. 

However, as helpful as this list can be to those considering which school to ultimately decide to attend, it’s also important to remember that this is not the only determinant of how successful your career will be. There is so much more that goes into getting a job than just the school on your resume, so don’t take this list as the end all be all. Also, career and life success looks and feels different to everyone, so as long as you are on a path that will make you happy and fulfilled, that’s all that really matters!

