Meet The Queer Greek Organization Changing College Life For LGBTQ+ Students

Jamie Canty began her college journey at George Mason University expecting diversity. At such a large school, she assumed she’d find people like her to connect with. But even at the university level, Canty felt isolated. “I found it hard to find other queer peers,” Canty tells Her Campus. “This made me feel like I was becoming disconnected from the community and that I needed to do more to fit in.”

Feeling out of place and searching for a sense of belonging, Canty says she never imagined Greek life would be her saving grace. But Gamma Rho Lambda National Sorority (also known as GRL) ended up being just that.

GRL is an inclusive, queer-centered Greek organization that strives to create sibling bonds between its members. GRL has served as a haven for queer folks since 2003 across eight campuses in the United States, and has a national chapter for LGBTQ+ folks that are out of college, which Canty now is.

Canty first stumbled upon GRL while working at her university’s club fair. Since GRL isn’t your typical Greek organization, members often discover the community through peers, tabling events on campus, or dorm connections. Ball State University alumnus Avery Uñate says, “My RA and a member of my freshman hall council were both siblings of GRL and convinced me to come to a recruitment event. I had never felt so immediately at ease among a group of humans and was immediately interested in joining.”

I started my journey [with GRL] as a young college student who did not have a firm grasp on their identity — I had always known I was queer, but hadn’t really explored what that meant to me until I found GRL. Avery Uñate

University of Iowa junior Hailey Wendell found GRL through a neighbor. “We lived next to each other in one of the dorms, and she invited me to a recruitment event,” Wendell tells Her Campus. “I hadn’t heard about the org before that point. That’s something I would like to change. I want more people to hear about us.”

Of course, GRL isn’t the only LGBTQ+ Greek organization. There are several others, each with their own values, cultures, and communities to offer. GRL is unique in its structure as a community-based organization that welcomes people of all races, genders, and sexualities – even members who don’t attend university.

“I started my journey [with GRL] as a young college student who did not have a firm grasp on their identity,” says Uñate, “I had always known I was queer, but hadn’t really explored what that meant to me until I found GRL.”

Without the [GRL] siblings I have, I don’t think I would have made it, but they were there for me. Sarah Jetter

The sorority was the first group that Uñate came out to. He was able to meet other trans people for the first time, test out a new name, and develop the confidence to be publicly out. “Being surrounded by strong leaders who were part of the LGBTQIA+ community really gave me the confidence I needed to further explore my identity as a queer and trans person, as well as gave me the confidence and skills to become a leader on my campus and in the org,” he says.

The incoming president of GRL’s national chapter, University of Iowa alum , says she never would have expected to be the president of a Greek organization, but wouldn’t have it any other way. “GRL is an organization that truly saved my life,” Jetter says. “Without the [GRL] siblings I have, I don’t think I would have made it, but they were there for me. In 3 o’clock rant sessions, or in messages that popped up on Facebook asking if I was all right, offering me help if I needed it, telling me they loved me.”

For members and alumni, one theme rings true: GRL is home. It has given queer people across the country a chance to find family and participate in Greek life in a way that is deeply personal and uniquely their own. “As a queer-identifying person, it’s quite affirming to have a safe space in GRL knowing that everyone else there is also queer or allied,” says Wendel. “It’s a shared experience that really makes our sorority special. An important part of queerness is being able to share that with others and find community in that. I really love that GRL is my space for that.”

GRL is something I never knew I needed, and now it’s a part of me that I cannot imagine ever being without. Jamie Canty

Canty agrees, telling Her Campus, “GRL is befriending people you’ve never met but love just as much as a sibling, it’s reaching out with spontaneous affection and uplifting words when a sibling is down, and it’s advice and shared nerdery and laughter. GRL is something I never knew I needed, and now it’s a part of me that I cannot imagine ever being without.”

So, to the freshman who haven’t found their community yet, students who need a place to explore their identities, and queer people are looking to connect: Greek life might just be where your next chapter begins. “The siblings of GRL helped me regain that confidence to be myself,” Canty says. “Being actively in community with other queer people has made me confident that you can always find a place where you are supported as yourself.”

If you or someone you know is seeking help for LGBTQ+ mental health or safety concerns, call The Trevor Project‘s 24/7 Lifeline at 866-4-U-TREVOR (866-488-7386). You can also reach out for instant message or text message support via TrevorChat and TrevorText, respectively. For additional resources for trans people, call the Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860. In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or call 911.