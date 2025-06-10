5 LGBTQ+ Greek Organizations To Have On Your Radar

Greek life is meant to be an exciting, empowering part of your college career. When you pledge a Greek organization, your whole college experience changes. You find like-minded people who share the same values that you hold close, and it’s like a home away from home. But for queer folks, traditional Greek life can feel intimidating. While many mainstream Greek organizations are inclusive and accepting of their queer members, there are also organizations specifically created for the LGBTQ+ community.

LGBTQ+ Greek organizations have been around since the 1980s, and span across many universities in the United States. Since then, interest and participation in these organizations have only grown. For many students, joining these orgs means finding chosen family in places where they never expected to. “Throughout my higher education experience, I thought that Greek Life wasn’t for me,” says Sarah Canty, a recent graduate of George Mason University and member of Gamma Rho Lambda, a queer Greek organization. “Being actively in community with other Queer people has made me confident that you can always find a place where you are supported as yourself.”

Unlike traditional Greek life organizations that may be on your campus, many LGBTQ+ Greek orgs allow folks from all walks of life to join — not just college students. So, if you’re looking for a place in Greek life as a queer person, here are five LGBTQ+ Greek organizations to have on your radar.