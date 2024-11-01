Election Day is only a few short days away. While many people have already cast their ballots for the 2024 election by participating in early voting, the official Election Day will take place this Tuesday, Nov. 5. With the big day getting closer and closer, the most important things you can do are definitely to make sure you are able to vote if you haven’t already (this includes being prepared and having a plan on the day of), and, of course, to actually vote. But those aren’t the only things you can do.

While it may seem like there isn’t much else that can be done this close to Election Day, there are actually quite a few last-minute ways to be a part of the process this election in terms of advocating for the candidates and issues you care about and inspiring others to go out and make sure *their* voices are heard this election too.

If you want to make sure you’ve done all you can by the end of Election Day, here are five last-minute ways to get involved in the 2024 election (beyond voting) to truly make a difference in your community, on your campus, and for the country.

1. Get Out The Vote Through Student Organizations

If you are an e-board member of any organizations on campus — a sorority, club, intramural sports team, and other similar orgs — then utilize your organization’s social media account and post a picture, video, or story to remind followers and club members about the importance of voting this Election Day and make sure they make time to vote. You can also put out a reminder in any club group chats you may have or verbally spread the word if your club is meeting up before Tuesday. If you are not an e-board member of an organization, but know someone who is, this is a good idea to bring up to them as they can help spread the word for you.

2. Host an In-Person or Virtual Organizing Event

Similarly, there is also the opportunity for campus organizations to host an in-person or virtual Election Day event with the goal of encouraging students to go out and vote. Some ideas include an election-themed trivia night where there is a prize for the winner, an election-themed baking, painting, or journaling event, or an election-related information session where students can have the opportunity to ask questions or address any concerns they may have about voting. Two campus organizations can even collaborate with one another for an event or a giveaway that is election-themed to help attract attention from other students outside of your organization.

This idea doesn’t just need to apply to campus organizations, either. You can host a gathering with your friends in your dorm or around town and simply spread the word to people within your inner circle to get out the vote as well.

3. Hand Out Flyers

This one is good if you just want to get out there yourself and inform others in a quick and easy way. Simply go around campus and hand out flyers to students. This flier can contain any important Election Day information students may need to be aware of, such as their local polling place, any rideshare deals for students who may need assistance with transportation, hours of operation of a certain polling place, and so forth. You can also use Canva to generate a QR code that students can simply scan for a quick and environmentally friendly alternative that they can read on their phones as they walk across campus. Just make sure beforehand that it’s okay with your school to hand out your own fliers as some colleges may require approval first.

4. Contact Potential Voters Through Canvassing Or Phone Banking

If you want to have direct interaction with potential voters, then consider canvassing. This is when people go door-to-door or make phone calls to people in order to endorse a specific candidate or issue that they support. You can provide more information to people about specific policies, plans, or just information about local polling places and voting procedures to ensure that people are informed when it comes to voting on Election Day, which can in turn increase voter turnout. Sometimes having a singular heart-to heart-conversation with someone is all it takes to encourage others that their vote truly does matter.

5. Donate to Your Candidate of Choice

If you don’t have the ability or time for canvassing or organizing an event, another great opportunity to support a candidate is by donating to their campaign. Donations can help provide additional staffing for the campaigns, supplies for volunteers, advertising for candidates in order to help them win over undecided voters — yes, even this close to Election Day.

