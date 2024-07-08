Krispy Kreme Is Offering Multiple Free Sweet Treats This Month

As a girl from the South — North Carolina, if you want me to be specific — who now goes to school in Washington, the few things I have kept with me after all of the years away are my love for sweet tea, my use of “ma’am” and “sir,” and my ride-or-die attitude toward Krispy Kreme. In my opinion, as a consumer of all things “sweet treat,” Krispy Kreme has the best doughnuts, with their perfectly crispy glaze and flaky insides. So, when I discovered Krispy Kreme’s July 2024 freebie deals, I was elated.

Krispy Kreme is well known for its year-round acts of goodness. The brand gives out cute little hats, offers free doughnuts for As on report cards (in some locations), and — instead of just tossing out unsold doughnuts like other companies do — recycles its uneaten food into animal feed.

But currently, there are some extra special reasons to enjoy the brand: This July, Krispy Kreme is offering free doughnuts on Tuesdays and free iced coffee on Fridays throughout the whole month. These promotions are called the “July FREEdom Days” for “FREEbies all month long” to celebrate July 4.

These deals are offered for Krispy Kreme rewards program members only, though, so be sure to become a member before trying to cash in on these freebies.

What Do Krispy Kreme’s July 2024 Freebies Entail?

You can get freebies every Tuesday and Friday for the rest of the month! On Tuesdays, the company is offering a free “surprise flavor” doughnut. (Pro tip: If you’re not that big a fan of surprises, you can check on the Krispy Kreme website or in the app each Tuesday to find out what flavor doughnut it will be.) And on Fridays, the brand is offering a free iced coffee with any purchase.

How To Get Krispy Kreme’s July 2024 Freebies

By creating an account on the Krispy Kreme website, you can easily become a rewards member. Plus, by joining the rewards program, you can earn points toward future sweet treats, and girl math tells me that all of the doughnuts you buy in order to earn your freebies become, like, cheaper or something… I think. (Listen, I’m not a math major!) As a bonus, you don’t have to add a credit card number or anything, so joining the program is very low stakes!

Plus, Krispy Kreme’s rewards program boasts the (self-proclaimed) title of “the most generous rewards program in the history of doughnuts,” so you know the company is self-aware… although maybe not very humble. But who cares when you’re getting free doughnuts and iced coffees, right?