College Influencers Share Their Best Back-To-School Packing Tips

Is your back-to-school to-do list looking a little too intimidating? Don’t worry, I guarantee you are not alone. Whether you’re a seasoned back-to-school packer or new to the excitement and challenges of getting ready for college, preparing for a new academic year can be overwhelming, to say the least. In the midst of finalizing class schedules, looking for part-time jobs, and still trying to just enjoy your summer break, back-to-school packing season is always looming on the horizon, reminding you of all the stuff waiting for you to do.

To assist with the transition, Her Campus reached out to a handful of college influencers from colleges across the nation for their best back-to-school packing tips. These student influencers know firsthand what challenges and opportunities students face as they head into college life. From must-have essentials that make dorm life comfortable and efficient, to clever organizational hacks that maximize limited space, these influencers have shared their secrets to ensure you’re prepared and stress-free as you pack for the upcoming school year. With their advice, you can feel confident that you’ll be able to slay the back-to-school season and start the year off on your absolute best foot. (You might even notice some common threads among these answers!)

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Mia Aston, New York University

“Pay attention to the clothes that you actually wear the most during the school year or over summer and only pack those! I have overpacked clothes that I never touch and it is such a pain. It will end up cluttering your (already tight) room and will be such a hassle to move out later. Plus, you will probably do lots of thrifting and shopping with new friends anyway. Give yourself some flexibility for fun pieces or trinkets that you will collect over the year!”

Nyjah Harris, Old Dominion University

“Whenever you move out of your dorm, get a small storage unit near your college campus to store everything you won’t need for the summer. This makes move-out easier because you don’t have so much to bring back home and it eases the stress of move-in because everything is already packed, organized, and near your college campus. Most storage units cost between $70-150 a month depending on the size you get and the company you use. I always recommend getting the smallest unit, as everything you own should fit!”

Sydney Hargrove, Hunter College

“I always preferred to separate things that will go into different sections of the room into different bags and boxes. That might sound ridiculous for such a small room, but trust that smaller equals more opportunity for clutter and confusion! I also loved to utilize packing cubes as they fit super nicely in the car, as well as IKEA zip bags because they are so spacious and easy to carry.”

Gabby Ragsdale, University of Southern California

“Please don’t pack everything in your closet. Your style starts to change immediately and you’ll regret bringing a lot of clothes you won’t wear. Bring the basics that are interchangeable, outfit-wise, and then your favorite shoes: I recommend a sneaker, dress shoe, workout shoe, and slides or casual shoe.”

Angie Arias, SUNY Oneonta

“Use vacuum-sealed bags for all your bulky items! This will save you so much space and it’ll make it easier to move into your dorm. I’ve vacuum-sealed everything from comforters to coats, to pillows and clothing. It is a lifesaver for an overpacking girly like me.”

Makayla Lysiak, University of Southern California

“First, I like to make a checklist of essentials to stay on track. I also pack clothes according to the season. For example, the fall semester is warm in California, so I’ll pack outfits fit for the sunshine. I won’t pack any heavy winter clothing, because once Thanksgiving break hits, I can switch out my wardrobe for the new season when I get home. Using school breaks to switch your wardrobe will allow you to save storage space in your dorm.”

Jael Lobo, Louisiana State University

“Don’t over-pack. Especially as an influencer, I feel like I may need something one day for content, but it just ends up taking up space the whole semester.”