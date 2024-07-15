We Asked College Influencers “What’s On Your Back-To-College Wish List?”

As the new school year approaches, college students are hustling to prepare their wish lists of must-have items that’ll make adjusting (or readjusting) to campus life a breeze. Creating a wishlist is the ultimate hack to keep all your dream products in one place, making sure you’re set up for a successful school year. For those leaving home for the first time, a solid wish list can ease the college transition by covering all the essentials and comforts that’ll make your dorm feel like a cozy sanctuary. And for those returning to campus, a wish list can help you come back, better than ever.

But what really belongs on those lists? In order to get some inspo, Her Campus reached out to college influencers from schools across the country to spill the tea on what’s topping their wish lists for the upcoming school year. Their picks are a mix of practical products, creative tools, and quirky wild cards to level up their college experiences. Whether you’re scouting for ideas to add to your own shopping game plan or creating a registry for your “going off to college” party, a wish list is perfect for letting everyone in your circle (yourself included) know exactly what you need for the upcoming school year. Here’s what the influencers are coveting right now.

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Photo by Michael\’s Storage Cart “For next year, I’m really looking into a more suitable storage cart for all of the little things that accumulate on my desk and drawers! It makes it so much easier to work when you have the necessary things. I love this one from Michael’s.” — Sydney Hargrove, Hunter College | @sydneyhargroveee 10 Drawer Rolling Cart by Simply Tidy, $29.99 See on Michael’s

Photo by Keurig Keurig “I would most definitely say a Keurig due to the amount of money I spent on coffee for the early morning classes. To save money, especially for this upcoming year, I will be getting me one! Also love how you can use it for getting hot water.” — Gabby Ragsdale, University of Southern California | @gabzxragz Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker, $79.99 See on Keurig

Photo by Apple iPad “One thing that is on my wish list for the upcoming semester is an iPad. I’ve been wanting one for so long, and I can use it for so many things like taking notes, sketching room designs, and planning out my week. It’ll definitely be put into good use!” — Angie Arias, SUNY Oneonta | @angielolo1 iPad, $349 See on Apple

Photo by Walmart Vacuum “The one product on my wish list to buy for next year is a vacuum. As silly as it sounds, I have always underestimated the value of a vacuum until I realized how dirty and dusty my rugs, carpets, and couches became. I plan on getting this YOMATECH vacuum from Walmart.” — Nyjah Harris, Old Dominion University | @nyjahharris YOMATECH Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $82.99 See on Walmart

Photo by NETANY Glass Cups “This past semester I finally discovered an iced coffee concoction that I loved to make at home, which saved me so much money. Moving into this fall, I am desperate to buy one of those little glass cups that have been all over the internet recently. They have wooden lids and glass straws. Once I am finally able to take my iced coffee on the go to class or the library in one of these, I will be unstoppable.” — Mia Aston, New York University | @miaastonn NETANY Drinking Glasses with Bamboo Lids and Glass Straw, $16.99 See on Amazon

Photo by Maison Margiela Perfume “I love fragrances, so [the No. 1 product on my wish list right now is] the Maison Margiela perfume, Replica From The Garden.” — Jael Lobo, Louisiana State University | @jael_lobo17 Replica From The Garden, $165 See on Maison Margiela

Photo by The Home Depot Mini-Fridge “Next school year, I’m living with five roommates and we’ll be sharing one kitchen. A mini-fridge is on my college wish list, so I can have my own food storage separate from the other girls. Otherwise, our communal fridge would be packed with kombucha and protein shakes.” — Makayla Lysiak, University of Southern California | @makaylalysiak 4.5 cu. ft. 2-Door Mini Refrigerator in Platinum Steel with Freezer, $189 See on The Home Depot

With these influencer-approved wishlists, you’ll now be equipped with ideas to make your college experience smoother and more enjoyable. Whether it’s tech gadgets, organizational tools, or personal comfort items, these picks can help you start the semester off right. Happy shopping, and have an amazing school year!