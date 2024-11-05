Election Day 2024 is set to be one for the history books, with college campuses nationwide buzzing with energy and anticipation. But for Howard University, this Election Day is something especially significant: Vice President Kamala Harris will return to her alma mater to spend election night on campus, hosting a watch party as the nation awaits the results.

This moment represents the incredible power of college communities in shaping the future. The choice to host a watch party on a college campus — particularly one as historic as Howard — underscores the role young people play in our democratic process. It’s a powerful symbol of how meaningful student voices and perspectives are at this pivotal moment in our country’s history.

Harris’s connection to Howard is a proud one, stretching back to her time there as an undergraduate and member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. As a member of the Class of ’86, Harris studied political science and economics, building a foundation for the career in public service that would eventually make her the first woman, the first Black woman, and the first person of South Asian descent to hold the office of vice president.

As one of the most prestigious historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in the United States, Howard has produced generations of impactful alumni, like the first Black Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, actor Chadwick Boseman, and writer Toni Morrison, to name a few. Hosting an election night watch party with the vice president on site only adds to the university’s storied legacy of involvement in significant national moments.

To mark the special occasion and support Howard students as they participate in this historic day, Her Campus and Her Campus Howard are excited to fuel the energy on campus. We’re offering free coffee throughout Election Day to Howard students, covering the first $2,000 worth of drinks to keep students energized and ready for what’s sure to be an unforgettable night. Whether it’s to power them to get to the polls or stay up late to watch the election results roll in, Howard students can simply email coffee@hercampus.com from their Howard email address with the subject line “VOTE A LATTE” to receive a gift card to redeem their free coffee.

With the vice president on campus, Election Day at Howard becomes a testament to the power of student voices and young voters. We’re proud to play a role in fueling that energy, and honoring the role that college students play in shaping our democracy.