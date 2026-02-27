For many college students, there’s nothing better than ordering all the Taco Bell your heart desires after a late girls’ night out. But after paying for drinks, cover (if you’re a party-goer like that – no judgement!), and a rideshare to and from the bar, a giant Taco Bell order isn’t always in the budget. Lucky for you, Taco Bell is teaming up with Grubhub and a food influencer to give one lucky fan free Taco Bell for a year!

With the release of Taco Bell’s new, limited-time Chicken Bacon Ranch Nacho Fries, Grubhub has partnered with food influencer Morgan Chomps — known for her over-the-top food reviews and unapologetic love of trying viral menu items — for a social media sweepstakes that’s almost too easy to enter.

From Feb. 27 through March 4, one lucky fan will receive free Taco Bell for a year on Grubhub (up to $12 per day). For anyone who considers Taco Bell their comfort food during midterms, this is top-tier motivation.

Even better? Entering the sweepstakes takes less time than it does to reheat last night’s leftovers. Here’s how to enter: First, follow @Grubhub on TikTok or Instagram and find the official #GrubhubTacoBellSweepstakes post from @morganchomps on Instagram or @morganchompz on TikTok. Then, comment on the sweepstakes post and tag your most Taco Bell-obsessed friend, and don’t forget to include #GrubhubTacoBellSweepstakes in your reply. The sweepstakes is limited to one entry per platform, and only one account per entrant is allowed. Keep in mind that the sweepstakes is only open to current U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older. It closes at 12 a.m. CT on March 4.

The prize comes in the form of a Grubhub promo code good for up to $12 off 365 Taco Bell orders in one year, and cannot be combined with other discounts or offers. The winner will be announced by March 11. (Just in time to fuel your spring break plans!)

While you wait for the results of the contest, Grubhub is also offering $5 off orders of $20 or more when you purchase the new Taco Bell Chicken Bacon Ranch Nacho Fries, plus no delivery or service fees on restaurant orders over $50.

So, whether you’re looking to treat yourself after a chaotic night out, planning a chill night in with friends, or just need a “we survived the week” celebration, this is the perfect excuse to go all in with fries, burritos, and every side on the menu!