From living in the dorms to skipping your first lecture (sorry mom), college is a time when everyone is doing a lot of things for the first time. One rite of passage is that, in my humble opinion, every college-aged person must experience the joys of late-night food delivery. Whether you’re coming home from a night out or fueling an all-night study session, ordering food past your bedtime is a true joy of adulthood, because your parents aren’t there to say you can’t. Or, they’re just already asleep.

While there are many joys of late-night food delivery, there is a shortcoming to it as well: If you’ve ordered food past your bedtime, you’ve probably experienced the unavoidable oopsie of falling asleep before it even arrives. Then, you don’t get to have your cheeseburger, and you’ve paid for a meal that’s sat cold on your doorstep all night. I have to say, this is my least favorite tragedy to wake up to in the morning.

Luckily, Grubhub is saving the day. Beginning Oct. 18, Grubhub is offering “Snooze Insurance” for those poor souls who sleep through a delivery. If you’re wondering how you can take advantage of this, and WTF Snooze Insurance actually is, I’ve got you covered. Here’s everything to know about this offer, so you can get the most of your late-night orders.

Essentially, Grubhub’s Snooze Insurance will give students $15 to have a do-over meal if they sleep through a late-night delivery. All you need is to be a Grubhub+ Student member, and you can get that do-over. (Grubhub+ Student membership is available to students at the 400+ schools that participate in Grubhub’s campus dining.)

To get the deal, students can text “DELIVERY” to 1-844-954-OOPS (6677) once every Saturday at 1 p.m. EST between now and Nov. 1. The only catch is that the $15 is available on a first-come, first-serve basis, so you need to be ready when the time comes — and if you get it, you’ll receive a $15 credit in your account. As mentioned, this is available to all students with Grubhub+, and if you’re eligible but aren’t already a member, you can upgrade for free in the Grubhub app.

So, with Halloweekend on the horizon, you can sleep easy knowing that if you somehow forget that post-frat party cheeseburger at your door, Grubhub has you covered.