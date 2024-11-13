The holidays are coming up quickly, which means now is the perfect time to start your holiday gift shopping. And if you’re looking for the perfect gift for the Chipotle lover in your life this holiday season, don’t worry — the beloved restaurant chain has you covered. On Nov. 13, Chipotle announced its “All I Want Is Chipotle” 2024 holiday merch and deals, with re-released items that you won’t want to miss as well as ways to score some free stuff. So, whether you’re getting some early Christmas presents for your friends and family or snagging one of these items for yourself, now is the time to show some holiday spirit with your favorite restaurant.

The merch drop consists of items that have all sold out in the past, so if you missed your chance to get one of these fun, fan-inspired gifts, now is your chance! But that’s not the only exciting thing about this holiday collection. First of all, if you’re on a budget but hope to score the full merch drop, there’s a way to do that with Chipotle’s holiday sweepstakes. Secondly, if you’re buying Chipotle gift cards or stocking stuffers, you’ll also have a chance to win a free buy-one-get-one entree.

If any of this sounds good to you, run, don’t walk, to your nearest Chipotle — or scroll down to learn more.

Chipotle’s Holiday 2024 Re-Released Merchandise

Chipotle is re-releasing three fan favorite items that will be available exclusively on the Chipotle Goods website beginning on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 12 p.m. EST.

Cilantro Soap ($10)

This product is a nod to the approximately 4-14% of the U.S. population who have a genetic variation that makes cilantro taste like soap. Now, anyone can enjoy the fresh cilantro-soap flavor, even if you don’t have the genetic variation.

Water Cup Candle ($28)

Have you ever “accidentally” put lemonade in your Chipotle water cup? If you have, this lemon-scented candle is perfect for you. Grab it quickly — this candle sold out in four minutes when it first launched in 2022!

Car Napkin Holder ($20)

If you’re someone who thinks food tastes best when you eat it in your car, you’re probably in need of some napkins. This napkin holder will keep you covered (literally) when you’re eating Chipotle on the go.

“All I Want Is Chipotle” Bundle ($50)

Customers can also buy all three items in the “All I Want Is Chipotle” bundle for $50.

Points for Presents Sweepstakes

Chipotle Rewards members can participate in the Points for Presents Sweepstakes for a chance to win the “All I Want Is Chipotle” bundle, totally free. Here’s how it works:

From Nov. 13 through Nov. 27, Chipotle Rewards members can exchange 10 points to enter to win the bundle either on the Chipotle app or the brand’s website. Simply navigate to Rewards Exchange, then the “Goods” tab in the app. Select “Points for Presents Sweepstakes” and redeem 10 points per entry (limit of 15 entries).

A total of 20 winners will be selected to win the full holiday collection.

Chipotle’s Holiday 2024 BOGO Deal

Finally, starting Nov. 13, the first 20,000 customers who purchase $40 or more in Chipotle holiday gift cards will receive a BOGO entree, so you can score some free food while knocking out your holiday shopping. Talk about a win-win!