Happy Pride Month to members of the LGBQTIA+ community. Pride is a time when there will not only be celebrations and parties, but times to reflect on LGBTQIA+ history and the people who have paved the way for the community today (including the ones we have lost along the way). For allies, it’s a time to learn about history as well and issues that continue to affect the community — because there is still more work that needs to be done.

With that being said, celebrations and parties are also a big part of Pride! Pride Month itself was officially recognized by the U.S. Government in 1999, 30 years after the Stonewall uprising, when President Bill Clinton declared June as “Gay and Lesbian Pride Month.” Since then, Pride Month has expanded to commemorate all members of the LGBTQ+ community — and has grown accordingly.

One of the biggest Pride events in the world takes place in New York City, and that’s the famous NYC Pride March. It started in 1970 by the Christopher Street Liberation Day Committee as the first gay pride liberation march that was held a year after the Stonewall uprising.

If you are in the New York area, you can attend the march in person, as it is free to attend as a spectator. However, if you can’t physically join, there will be a nationwide broadcast so you can join in on the festivities from home. Here’s everything you need to know about watching the 2024 NYC Pride March.

What To Know About The 2024 NYC Pride March

As mentioned earlier, the march will take place on June 30 starting at 11:00 a.m. ET. It will begin on 25th Street and 5th Avenue. According to the MTA’s website, MTA Away, marchers will proceed south on 5th Avenue and will eventually pass the Stonewall National Monument during the route and conclude in Chelsea at 16th Street and 7th Avenue. This year’s grand marshals for the 2024 march are Baddie Brooks, Dashawn Usher, Eshe Ukwell, Michelle Visage, Miss Major, Robin Drake, and Raquel Willis.

The theme of this year’s march is “Reflect. Empower. Unite.” It will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Heritage of Pride — the nonprofit that plans and produces New York City’s official LGBTQIA+ Pride events each year — and mark the 55th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising. As stated by NYC Pride’s website, “Drawing upon the activist history that ignited the movement for LGBTQIA+ rights, the theme encourages individuals, advocates, community leaders and allies to reflect on the challenges they have overcome together and empowers them to take action in shaping our collective future.”

“This year’s theme is an imperative and a call to action,” said Kazz Alexander, NYC Pride co-chair, on the NYC Pride website. “While we reflect on past triumphs and challenges, we must also empower our community to continue to ignite change and unite against the forces that do not want us to exist. Unity at this time is critical to our survival. Our theme calls us all to action.”

How to Watch the 2024 NYC Pride March on TV

For those that are interested in watching the 2024 pride march, the special will return for its eighth consecutive year on TV; you can stream it on ABC New York on June 30. For nation wide viewing, ABC News Live will highlight pride month throughout the month of June and have a major streaming event called “Pride Across America” which will feature five hours of coverage from three of the country’s biggest pride marches and parades —including the NYC price march— beginning 11 a.m. PDT / 8 a.m. PDT. According to ABC.com, “In partnership with Hulu and ABC Owned Television Stations WABC (New York), WLS (Chicago) and KGO (San Francisco), “Pride Across America” will begin with a one-hour pre-show, followed by coverage of the pride marches and parades and will include live special guest interviews and inspiring stories, spotlighting today’s influential LGBTQ+ leaders.”

Details are currently pending in terms of the exact times of the broadcast and who will be hosting it. In the meantime, here’s a video to watch last year’s broadcast of the Pride March to hold you over.

For more information regarding the march and other pride events going on that day in NYC, you can check out their website NYCPride.org for more details on other pride events.