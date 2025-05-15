I think we all agree that life was easier when we weren’t worried about studying for college final exams or packing our entire lives up to move back home for the summer. As we get older, time seems to fly by so much faster than it did when we were little — but I’ve always seen summer time as the ideal time to remind myself of what it’s like to be young again. So, with spring semester coming to a close, final exams winding down, and summer off to a fresh start, I have taken the time to figure out how I want to enjoy myself this summer so I can head into the fall feeling refreshed, accomplished, and like a kid who just came back from camp.

And apparently, I’m not alone in this. In early May, TikToker influencer Thyme Phillips went viral for sharing a challenge that she’s doing over the next few months that helps people have fun this summer. In her video, she explained that her friend came up with “The Best Summer Ever” challenge, which is a game that incentivizes friends to have the best summer ever by completing fun summer bucket list items and competing to be the one who accomplishes the most.

Ideally, the game is played with over five people. Each player pays a small fee (to be determined by the group) to enter the game, and these payments are stored away until the end of the game, to be distributed as the prize for winning.

The cool thing about this challenge (and probably my favorite thing about it) is that it’s a to-do list that doesn’t actually require commitments to new habits. It’s not a challenge meant to change your life (although it definitely could inspire you to cultivate some more permanent habits to make your life more fun). Rather, the challenge is designed to make you feel accomplished as you cross off each item on your bucket list and move on to the next one, which will gradually make your dream of having the best summer ever a reality.

Here are the steps Phillips outlines that you can follow, so that you and your friends can have the best summer ever (and even win some money while you’re at it)!

STep 1: Make a list of things you and your friends want to do.

Phillips shared her summer to-do list to her TikTok video, but you and your friends can create your own list based on your preferences, interests, and goals for the summer.

If you need some inspo, here are some ideas I’ve come up with that are fitting for a college student craving some relaxation and fun this summer:

Create a summer mood board on Pinterest of your favorite outfits and outdoor sceneries

Go on a nature walk with an old friend you haven’t seen in a while

Make s’mores

Go strawberry picking

Stargaze under the summer night sky

Since she began the challenge in early May, Phillips has been doing little things every day that have made her feel young again. Here are a few items on her bucket list:

Swim with a pool floaty

Eat ice cream outside on a sunny day

Go to a rooftop bar on a restaurant

Step 2: as you complete each task, take a photo to document that you did it.

Doing this will help you work toward a completed photo gallery of you having fun and doing what you set your mind to! But that’s not the only reason to take pics: With each photo you submit of your doing an activity, you earn points. If you get the highest number of points at the end of the summer, you win!

step 3: at the end of the summer, declare a winner.

After a summer of crossing off items from the bucket list, it’ll be time to see who accumulated the highest number of points. The player who receives the highest number of points will get to keep the pot money that was set aside at the beginning of the game.

This challenge is a perfect way to relax and enjoy your time away from college, so reach out to some of your friends who you think would be interested in doing the challenge with you, and get started!