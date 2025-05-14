What Time Is It? Summer Time!: My Summer To-Do List

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a college senior who’s currently about to graduate in less than two weeks, and as a born and raised Jersey girl, I can feel the summer approaching hot on my heels. I’m an absolute summer lover, so naturally, I’m very excited that it’s been getting warmer outside, and I’ve been planning my summer months for quite some time now. Before the anxiety and stress about dwelling on what the future holds for me after graduation sets in, I want to make this summer count; one that creates nothing but that beloved “fun in the sun” feeling. So, here’s a small list of what I want on my summer bucket list.

1. Beach days (obviously)

Living a 20-minute drive from the beach is a perk in and of itself, and when summer comes around, there’s no other choice but to take advantage of this. I adore a good beach day. Tanning, reading in the sand, eating a good Jersey hoagie, going in the ocean, collecting seashells, listening to music…absolutely everything one can do on the beach is what I love. I’m making it a goal of mine this summer to be on the beach at least once a week.

2. Enjoy new/old hobbies

With a bit more free time and the joy that comes with the warm weather, what better thing to do than try out a new hobby or continue one you forgot about? Something I would love to do this summer is definitely tennis or pickleball, which is getting to be such a craze recently, so I’d love to practice. I’m also creating a blog for myself where I can post my poetry and writings throughout the summer, a way for me to still work every day on what I love to do. There are so many options of hobbies to take up or explore, and now is the perfect time to try them out.

3. Read more

I’m hoping to read about 10-15 books this summer. Of course, as I previously said, I absolutely love reading on the beach; having that time to just relax in the sun with a book open is so peaceful. I also always used to take a book in the pool with me, lay on a float to read, or just sit poolside with some lemonade and music in the background. There’s something about summer that brings reading to a whole other level. I’m currently rereading The Hunger Games series, but on my list to read this summer is also the newest Adam Silvera book, The Survivor Wants to Die at the End, and The Girls Who Grew Big by Leila Mottley, expected on June 24.

4. Be outside!

Since I work at a summer camp all summer long, it’s impossible to not be outside constantly, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. Being a camp counselor is not for the weak, but I love it, and I love the chance to be outdoors all day, especially on those truly hot summer days. I love just a simple walk outside, eating lunch in the park, watching the summer sunset, all of it. It’s what makes summer the best season.

5. Take a trip

Of course, everyone loves a good summer vacation— even just a day trip, or a short road trip— whatever it is, make it count! I love just small trips to explore areas or towns I haven’t been to yet, and I’m hoping this summer to take a road trip to Dewey Beach, Delaware, a beach I love visiting, and Atlantic City, New Jersey, of course, because I’ve been missing spending time at The Rainforest Cafe. My big trip though, after summer camp ends, is Disney World during the end of August, and yes, I’m a Disney adult, and I have to say, I’m pretty proud of it. It really is magical there, and I can’t wait to go back again this summer and embrace my Disney side.

Whatever you may do this summer, make it the best one yet. Summer only happens once a year anyway. And to all my graduating seniors this season, congratulations, and enjoy this break from school before the rest of the world waits for you! Happy soon-to-be summer, and may you have all the ice cream and beach days possible.