Make some space on your couch and get that slow cooker out of storage, because the 2025 Super Bowl is almost here. Each year on a sacred Sunday in February, football fans (as well as all those who just love a reason to celebrate) gather in front of their TVs for a day of sports, snacks, and general revelry. But as fun as Super Bowl Sunday is, that post-Super Bowl Monday often hits hard. Luckily, Starbucks is going to be there to help.

On Feb. 5, the coffee chain announced a major post-Super Bowl deal: On Feb. 10, the day after the 2025 Super Bowl, Starbucks is celebrating Starbucks Monday, when customers can get a free tall (12 fl. oz.) hot or iced brewed coffee. The deal will last all day (meaning even if you have a late start following a long night of fun, you won’t miss your chance to snag this deal).

As with most Starbucks deals, you need to be a Starbucks Rewards member to access this perk. Luckily, becoming a member is super easy: Just sign up for an account for free on the Starbucks website before Feb. 10 (technically, by 11:59 p.m. PST on Feb. 9). Once you do that, you’ll find a Starbucks Monday coupon in the Starbucks app; apply that to your order if you’re placing it ahead of time, or simply tell your barista you’re applying the coupon if you’re ordering in-store or in the drive-thru.

And if you forget to sign up before Feb. 10, no worries. You can still sign up on the day of the deal and just tell your barista you’re redeeming that deal.

Just FYI, the deal is limited to one free coffee per person and does not include the Nitro Cold Brew, Cold Brew, or Starbucks Reserve coffee. Delivery fees and some drink customizations will cost extra. (But still, free Starbucks is free Starbucks!)

For many, this deal will be especially appreciated after a long day of cheering on Taylor Swift — I mean, the Eagles or the Chiefs. As Starbucks put it in an article on the company’s website announcing the freebie, “No matter who wins Sunday, we can all win Monday.”