The days of covertly sneaking meals into movie theaters through efforts that rival Ethan Hunt’s Mission Impossible stunts might be coming to an end soon. (Which is good timing, considering highly anticipated movies like Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping and Avengers: Doomsday will soon be hitting theaters.) Yep, that’s right: Chipotle’s burrito hoodie — called the “Sneak It In” hoodie — is here to save the day, and here’s how to get your hands on it.

If you’ve ever tucked your takeout into an oversized pair of pants, sweater, or purse to make the most of your movie experience, your life is about to get much easier. Chipotle has seen the TikToks detailing your adventures, and decided to join in on the action. On Wednesday, Nov. 18, the brand is releasing the “Sneak It In” hoodie that will transform your movie-snack-sneak-in game.

At first glance, Chipotle’s burrito hoodie design may seem unassuming: a plain, neutral-colored, oversized hoodie. But that’s exactly what you need in a hoodie designed to conceal a secret, insulated pocket perfectly sized to fit your favorite Chipotle entree, regardless of whether you’re team burrito, tacos, nachos, or bowl. Plus, of course, there’s a separate pocket for your napkins, too.

“Movie nights deserve real, craveable food.” Kirby Ann Connell, senior director of Social and Influencers at Chipotle said in a press release. “And since our fans were already sneaking Chipotle to theaters, we figured we’d make it a little easier.”

Photo Courtesy of Chipotle

If the thought of your favorite fast-casual food place giving you the perfect accessory to make the most of your movie-watching experience wasn’t already exciting, the hoodie comes with an additional perk: the purchase of a $53 hoodie will come with a free entrée card, so that you can make the most of that first wear. Hoodies will also be shipped out free of cost, while supplies last, after dropping on Nov. 18 at ChipotleGoods.com.

If you’re a Chipotle Rewards member, you can also try your chance at winning the hoodie. Between Nov. 16 and Nov. 22, members can trade up to 200 points for up to 20 entries into a drawing for the hoodie.

Photo Courtesy of Chipotle

So, mark your calendars for a clothing drop that will transform your closet and your movie-going experience in one move. Bon appétit!