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Life > Experiences

Chipotle’s New Rewards Program Brings Back Monthly Free Food Drops

If you were one of the many people trying to crack open Chipotle’s Burrito Vault game but ended up empty-handed, I’ve got good news for you. Lucky for us college students, Chipotle has just announced a major upgrade to its rewards program — one that really delivers. With its new Rewards on Repeat program, Chipotle is rolling out monthly free food drops, improved rewards options, and a more user-friendly app experience. It’s everything we could’ve asked for.

Starting April 13, new Chipotle rewards members will receive free chips and guac with a qualifying purchase after joining, giving new users immediate rewards right at sign-up. If you’re already a member, don’t worry — you’re not missing out. Chipotle is also bringing in free monthly bonus reward drops though it’s Freepotle promotion, making it easier now than ever to score free food throughout the year. If that’s not enough, the brand is also introducing a new customizable birthday reward, allowing members to choose their preferred free item during their birthday month and redeem it within a 30-day window. 

chipotle rewards program
Chipotle

Beyond the free food (which, let’s be honest, is the best part), Chipotle is also expanding its rewards system to be more flexible. The updated program includes more redemption options such as discounted entrees, bundled meal deals, and lower point thresholds, making rewards even easier to earn. To make it even better (if that’s even possible), points now stay active with just one qualifying purchase per year, giving members more time and less pressure to constantly spend.

With the release of Chipotle’s revamped rewards system, Chipotle is also redesigning its app to create a more user-friendly and engaging experience. The updated app will centralize all rewards into a single and easy-to-navigate page, making it easier to track points, monitor rewards redemptions, and access available deals. 

Between monthly free food drops, more flexible rewards, and a redesigned app experience, Chipotle’s updated rewards program feels like a genuine upgrade rather than just another app refresh. If we’re being honest, anything that makes your go-to burrito order a little cheaper, or even free, is worth it. 

So if you needed a sign to get some Chipotle for lunch… this is it. See you at Chipotle.

Caitlyn Vasey

UCF '27

Caitlyn is a Junior at the University of Central Florida working to pursue a degree in English Creative Writing, with a minor in English Language Arts Education, and a certificate in Editing & Publishing and plans to graduate Spring 2027. This is Caitlyn’s fourth semester as a Her Campus Staff Writer and first semester as a Her Campus Senior Editor. Caitlyn also works as a Resident Assistant at UCF and as a National Writer for Her Campus Media. She has a passion for reading, writing, spending time with her cats, and going to Disney! After graduation, Caitlyn plans to work as either an editor or literary agent in the book publishing field or as an elementary school librarian.