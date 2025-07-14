As a certified fall girl, I am a sucker for a good Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte, but that doesn’t mean a Starbs drink doesn’t hit just as good in the summer. In fact, to me, summer is peak secret menu season — and I am here for it.

There was once a time when the Starbucks secret menu was coveted by every 14-year-old in the country. (The unicorn Frappuccino had my heart, IYKYK.) It used to be that you had to be in the know to get a Starbucks secret menu drink. But, it is the dawn of a new era, and if you use the Starbucks app, you are in luck. A select few customizations from the Starbucks secret menu are now becoming available to us common folk, and will be available through the app for members of the chain’s rewards program. What was once a secret is a secret no more.

But, possibly even bigger than that, in honor of launching the secret menu additions in the app, Starbucks is launching a contest to try and find a new secret menu drink — and you can win up to $25,000 by participating. However, the contest won’t last forever. So, here’s everything we know about the contest, and how you could possibly be the winner of 25 bands.

@starbucks you heard it from @hannahkosh: the new secret menu is now available in the Starbucks app ♬ original sound – Starbucks – Starbucks

For the contest — which begins on July 14 and lasts until July 20 — Starbucks customers and employees can enter by going to the secret menu contest page and sharing their go-to custom drink order into the competition, submitting it exactly as you would if you were ordering it on the app. The only stipulations are that you must be a resident of the U.S., and you must be at least 18 years old.

The four finalists’ drinks will be available to order on the app through the Starbucks secret menu from Aug. 18-25. After the four finalists are announced, fans can vote for their favorite on the Starbucks Instagram account, and the winner of that vote will be the grand prize winner, receiving $25,000. All finalists will get $5,000.

So, if you are someone who has ever created your own elaborate custom drink when you order from Starbucks, you should seriously consider entering. You might end up creating a contest-winning order, and there is no bigger flex than that (except maybe having $25,000 to blow).