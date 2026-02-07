In my humble opinion, one of the greatest joys to come out of the cold and dark winter months is Valentine’s Day. Despite the drudgery of winter, Valentine’s Day never fails to lift my spirits. And you don’t have to be in a relationship to have fun on Valentine’s Day — as someone who is perpetually single, one thing I particularly love about Valentine’s Day, apart from the candy and chocolate, is how much fun it can be to celebrate with people — nor do you have to be in a relationship to show some love on this holiday. Giving gifts to loved ones is a great way to celebrate Valentine’s Day, and to let those special people in your life know you’re thinking about them.

The only thing that’s difficult is coming up with what gifts to give. If you want to show love this Valentine’s Day, to a partner or otherwise, one way to do that is with handmade care. On the one hand, this is a really fun craft idea to do for Galentine’s or with your partner, but it’s also a really nice way to show your loved ones how much you care for them. If you aren’t sure where to start, or you aren’t generally the crafty type, here are some handmade Valentine’s Day card inspo from TikTok to get your creative juices flowing.

Photo Collage

@lola.malins DIY Valentines gift idea part 2 💌 Scrapbook card tutorial handmadecard valentinesday valentinesgiftideas giftideas lastminutegift ♬ nhạc nền – Dyna – Dyna

Using little magazine cutouts, or just pictures you find on Pinterest, is a really fun way to add something unique to your Valentine’s Day cards. You could even use photos from real life to make it extra personal.

Bouquet of hearts

This one seems actually fairly straightforward, even if you’re someone who doesn’t usually craft. All you need is some colored tissue paper to cut out little hearts and then glue them inside a card to make the bouquet. Simple and super cute.

Pop-up

Another fun way to personalize your Valentine’s Day cards is to add a pop-up on the inside. This can really be anything. Your imagination is the limit.

Coquette Hearts

If you know someone who loves the coquette aesthetic, this is the perfect card to make them. Some lace, cut-out pictures, and pink and red cut heart shapes make for the perfect vintage vibe.

Waterfall

To finish off with a bang, a Valentine’s Day-themed waterfall card is for those feeling like taking their crafting to the next level. It’s a challenge, but if you figure it out, this will impress whomever is lucky enough to receive this card from you. Choose that person wisely.

Covered with kisses

I had to include this classic concept; just put on some red lipstick and kiss the front of the card. This is super aesthetic, and also super easy. It’s really a win-win.

Foldable heart

@fennuala making my “so lucky to have you” Valentines heart card was so fun!! these heart shaped cards might be my next obsession ❤️🍀 these are super easy to fold and such a cute DIY Valentines card idea!! If you want to buy my template or a physical card the links are in my bio 🥰 templates to be printed on A4/US Letter size paper! all templates come with folding instructions and detailed tips ☺️🧸 physical cards are printed on luxury quality paper and hand folded by me 💖 ♬ Kiss Me – Sixpence None The Richer

This is another great one if you’re someone who isn’t big on crafting. It’s a super simple way to make a handmade card, without having to be super artistic.

Record card

This is one of my favorite ideas by far — so cute and creative for the music lover in your life.