You’ve picked out your fit, planned your date, and snagged a sweet gift to spoil your valentine with (whether they’re your bestie, S.O., or another special person in your life). But before you check off “V-Day prep” on your to-do list, there’s just one thing missing you don’t want to forget: a handwritten Valentine’s Day card from Hallmark.

A card is where your feelings really come through — it’s your chance to share just how much your recipient means to you in a way that feels personal, intentional, and heartfelt. Plus, it’s something they can keep forever to reread and smile at, even years down the road.

And since Hallmark low-key has hundreds of Valentine’s Day cards in all styles, formats, and tones, we’re helping you narrow down your options. Just find your recipient’s zodiac sign below to see the perfect card that matches their vibe! That way, you can pick one your valentine will genuinely love (and feel totally seen by).

1. Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Photo by Hallmark You Make the World Brighter Pop-Up Valentine’s Day Card ($6) This card is as bold, bright, and energetic as your fave Aries. With a surprise pop-up that celebrates how much they light up the world, it’s the perfect way to match their fiery energy. See On Hallmark

2. Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Photo by Hallmark You Make Life Beautiful Love Card ($11) Elegant, romantic Taurus will fall head over heels for this simple yet stunning Valentine’s Day card. The floral details and soft, earthy tones are equal parts cozy, luxe, and classic — just like your valentine. See On Hallmark

3. Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Photo by Hallmark Big Pizza My Heart Funny Valentine’s Day Card ($4) The key to Gemini’s heart? Tap into their witty, playful side. This adorable and punny pizza-inspired card will do just that (while letting them know how much they mean to you). See On Hallmark

4. Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Photo by Hallmark Love You, Love Us Romantic Valentine’s Day Card ($9) Valentine’s Day was high-key made for emotional, sentimental, and caring Cancers. If you’ll be giving a card to a crab in your life, don’t be afraid to lean into all of the sappy vibes. We’re talking meaningful messages, romantic colors, and, of course, lots of hearts. See On Hallmark

5. Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Photo by Hallmark Hearts and Arrows Musical 3D Pop-Up Valentine’s Day Card With Motion ($15) Leo always brings the drama — just like this 3D pop-up card that plays music and spins. An extra way to say “I love you,” for the most extra person in your life. See On Hallmark

6. Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Photo by Hallmark From My Heart to Yours Romantic Valentine’s Day Card ($7) This simple, thoughtful, and subtly stunning card is a match made in the stars for any Virgo valentine. With delicate line art, pretty foil accents, and a short-but-sweet message, Hallmark definitely understood the assignment. See On Hallmark

7. Libra (september 23 – october 22)

Photo by Hallmark Falling for You Romantic Valentine’s Day Card ($10) Basically your Libra valentine in paper form, this card balances elegance, charm, and romantic vibes. With delicate laser-cut flowers, fluttering butterflies, and a hint of gold foil, it’s a work of art they’ll want to display on their shelf and social feed. See On Hallmark

8. Scorpio (october 23 – november 21)

Photo by Hallmark You’re the One for Me Valentine’s Day Card ($10) One thing about Scorpios? They don’t do subtle. With deep red hearts on a striking black and gold background, this card is as bold, passionate, and impossible to ignore as they are. See On Hallmark

9. Sagittarius (november 22 – december 21)

Photo by Hallmark Meant for Each Otter Valentine’s Day Card ($8) Sagittarius is adventurous, free-spirited, and fun-loving — which means their Valentine’s Day card should be, too! Adorable otters that slide closer to each other, bright aqua colors, and a playful message will bring an instant smile to their face. See On Hallmark

10. Capricorn (december 22 – january 19)

Photo by Hallmark Happy Heart Day Valentine’s Day Card ($4) Classic heart motifs? Check. Simple yet sweet message? Check. A timeless way to show the practical Capricorn in your life how much you love them? Check. With soft watercolor hearts and elegant script, this card keeps it classic, simple, and totally Capricorn-approved. See On Hallmark

11. Aquarius (January 20 – february 18)

Photo by Hallmark Cute Pet Love Wishes Custom Valentine’s Day Card ($5) Aquarius doesn’t do basic, and neither should their Valentine’s Day card. From quirky animal illustrations to bright colors, this card is as unique and playful as they are. You can even customize it to make it truly one of a kind! Because one-size-fits-all is so not the Aquarius vibe. See On Hallmark

12. pisces (february 19 – march 20)

Photo by Hallmark Crystal Ball I’m Getting a Vision Valentine’s Day Card ($8) Pisces love all things magical, dreamy, and whimsical, and this card hits all the right (love) notes. A crystal ball filled with heart confetti? Totally on brand. It’s a playful, enchanting way to show your fave Pisces how much you care. See On Hallmark

Whether they’re a fiery Aries or dreamy Pisces, the perfect card for your valentine is written in the stars — and available at Hallmark. Shop Valentine’s Day cards, gifts, and more for every star sign at Hallmark.com or your nearest Gold Crown store!