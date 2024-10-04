Well, it happened, besties. Stanley finally dropped their 40-ounce Halloween cup on Friday, Oct. 4, and the cup sold out within minutes. Released at 12 p.m. ET, the cup effortlessly earned its spot on the bestselling list. With its textured spider web design and its glow-in-the-dark lid and straw, it’s the perfect fall Halloween accessory that won’t just keep you hydrated — it’ll also add a touch of seasonal spookiness to your look. Plus, the 40-ounce capacity means fewer refills during your busy days, making it a must-have for both hydration and style. That is, if you were able to get your hands on one. Will Stanley’s Halloween cup restock?

Stanley’s Quenchers have long been a fan-favorite for their durability, sleek aesthetic, and practical features like the handle and tapered base, which makes it cup-holder friendly. The Halloween edition of the Quencher takes all of that and wraps it up in spooky vibes, making it a collector’s item that fans are already showing off across social media. Whether you’re outdoors for a crisp walk, carving Jack-o’-Lanterns, or attending a costume party, it instantly elevates the fall game.

While Stanley has released cups and quenchers in various colorways and patterns perfect for fall, this is their debut Halloween cup. It’s an exciting move for the brand, reflecting the growing trend of themed merchandise that celebrates seasonal festivities. Fans have eagerly awaited this release, and Stanley more than delivered. As the first of its kind, this cup sets the standard for future seasonal releases, and we can only hope that it paves the way for more festive designs in the future. Perhaps this is a merch-based form of celebrity method dressing?

If you were one of the fortunate ones to snag the cup before it sold out, congrats! To the rest of us who were spooked by its selling out, it may be time to look for alternatives. Stanley tells Her Campus that since the Halloween cup is a limited-edition product, they are not restocking it. Cue the tears.

If you, like me, missed your chance at a Halloween Stanley cup, Stanley has a ton of fall-inspired items that you can stock up on to hold over your spooky cravings! Their Classic Legendary Camp Mug ($23) is a good start, especially since it’s ideal for a cozy night in with some hot cocoa. Another drink alternative (pun fully intended) is their Pumpkin Spice Quencher H2.O Flowstate Tumbler that comes in both a 30-ounce size ($35) and a 40-ounce ($45). And if you were looking for something more similar to the Halloween Quencher, the Black Chroma Quencher H2.O Flowstate Tumbler ($55) might be the one to satisfy your thirst.

Here’s to hoping this Halloween cup opens the door for even more festive designs that will keep us sipping in style!