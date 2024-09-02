13 Stanley Cup Halloween Accessories That Are Both Spooky & Sweet

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
As the leaves turn crisp and the nights grow longer, Halloween lovers everywhere begin to prepare for the most bewitching time of the year. For those who like to infuse every part of their daily routine with spooky vibes, Halloween-themed accessories are a must — and that includes some Halloween accessories for your Stanley cup.
The Stanley cup already comes in fantastic Halloween hues, like neon green, lilac, and tigerlily, so there’s no need to splurge on a new tumbler just to get into the spooky spirit. Instead, I’ve gathered some creative and festive ways to transform your existing Stanley cup into the ultimate Halloween accessory. With a few fun add-ons, you can easily take your favorite tumbler from everyday chic to delightfully eerie. Whether you’re sipping on pumpkin spice lattes or hydrating between trick-or-treating, these Stanley cup Halloween accessories will keep your drinkware stylishly spooky.
From ghoulish charms to eerie straw covers, here are 13 fun and festive ways to deck out your Stanley cup for Halloween!
- Desert Pine Designs Halloween Stanley Tumbler Toppers ($15)
Show off your Halloween spirit with these adorable tumbler lid toppers. Made from high-quality acrylic, these unique designs fit snugly into your Stanley lid, staying put as you sip through the day. Choose from a variety of designs to add a touch of Halloween fun to your hydration routine.
- OwlsInOctober Personalized Halloween Stanley Charm ($15)
Looking for a truly unique accessory? This personalized Halloween Stanley charm is just the thing. Choose the color of the topper and which side of the straw you want your charm to sit. The gold-plated stainless steel chain is lightweight and durable, making it the perfect long-lasting accessory for your Stanley cup.
- MaybresMarket Stanley Cup Bracelets ($5)
Stack these vibrant orange bracelets on your Stanley cup for a fun and festive touch. For an extra spooky twist, bracelet number five even glows in the dark! If you want to mix and match your Halloween style, the bracelets also come in chroma and neon green colors.
- SAPrettyDesign Halloween tumbler Pouch ($11)
Carry your Stanley cup in style with this adorable neoprene water bottle pouch. Featuring a ghost chenille patch and a convenient handle, this pouch is not only practical, but also adds a playful Halloween flair to your tumbler.
- CreativeInTheClouds Ghost Silicone Stanley Cup Boot ($10)
Get a grip — literally — on your Halloween tumbler with this ghost-themed silicone boot. The ribbed surface ensures a secure, anti-slip hold on your Stanley cup. Not only does it offer protection from scratches and dings, but it also adds a spooky twist to your drinkware.
- Etch & Ember Spooky Frosted Stanley Lid ($35)
Add a touch of eerie elegance to your Stanley cup with this frosted lid, featuring a spooky purple and green ombre design. It’s a subtle yet stylish way to celebrate the Halloween season.
- Orgonite Orange Stanley Cup Candy Bowl ($4)
You may think this is just a regular snack bowl, but it’s the perfect way to keep your Halloween candy close. This accessory, which is designed to attach to your Stanley cup, is the perfect way to carry some much needed treats – with or without the tricks.
- Coio Halloween Straw Cover Caps ($10)
Keep your straw clean and festive with these silicone straw covers. Available in nine different Halloween-themed designs, these covers fit the 30- and 40-ounce Stanley tumbler straws perfectly. They keep dust and other unwanted particles out of your straw, ensuring every sip is sanitary and spooky!
- AmberOrchid951 Halloween Replacement Straws ($3)
Add a pop of color to your Stanley cup with these Halloween-themed replacement straws. Available in eye-catching neon orange, lime green, glittery purple, coral glitter, and classic black, these straws are sure to make your tumbler stand out during spooky season.
- CreationsByRankin Halloween Vinyl Decals ($5)
Transform your Stanley cup into a Halloween masterpiece with this set of Halloween-themed vinyl decals. Featuring 10 different jack-o’-lantern faces, these stickers are perfect for adding some petrifying personalities to the outside of your tumbler.
- CharCharms Green Chapstick Holder ($7)
Keep your lips hydrated and your tumbler spooky with this Halloween-colored chapstick holder. The purple marble is already sold out, but check out the neon green or classic black to add some fun and function to your Stanley cup.
- Etch & Ember Glowing Skull Charm ($6)
For a truly spooky accessory, this glowing skull charm is a must-have. It’s silver by day, but has some terrifying, glowy eyes in the dark. This charm can be hung from your Stanley cup handle, adding a hauntingly fun detail to your tumbler.
- JaxnRileyCo Witchy Cauldron Stanley Tumbler Topper ($18)
With this cauldron-inspired tumbler topper, your daily brew has transformed into a green, bubbling potion. Complete with a pointed witch hat, whimsical wand, and a customizable potion bottle that comes in nine different colors, it’s the perfect topper to add some magic to your Halloween season.