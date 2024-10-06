5 Halloween Drinking Games For Some Boo-zy Fun In College

It’s October, which can truly only mean one thing: Spooky season — aka Halloween — is officially in full swing! This ghoulish time of year invites all of us to unleash our creativity and embrace the eerie spirit, no matter how old you are. Whether you prefer throwing a big blowout with bumpin’ music and elaborate decorations, or hosting a cozy movie night with a few close friends, Halloween offers a much-needed escape from the stresses of the fall semester. It’s a chance to dress up, let loose, and enjoy the thrill of the season.

As you plan your Halloween festivities, if you’re considering incorporating alcohol into your activities, why not make it festive? Crafting unique cocktails can be a fun way to embrace the spirit of Halloween. You can even create themed drink stations that encourage your guests to mix and mingle.

To amp up the fun, you might want to think about including some Halloween-themed drinking games. These games can add an exciting twist to your gathering — just remember to enjoy these activities responsibly, ensuring everyone has a good time while staying safe and super hydrated.

So gather your friends, put on your best costumes, and get ready to celebrate this Halloween season in style with the below Halloween drinking games.

Horror movie drinking game

If your favorite part of Halloween is watching scary movies, this is the game for you. Pick a horror movie with your friends, and before you press play, set up a list of rules for when you should take a drink. You can come up with your own or use a premade list. When something on your list happens in the movie, take a drink!

Good witch, bad witch

This game from Popsugar is sure to liven up your Halloween party…and maybe gross you out in the process! Make a line of “good witch” shots, with sweet drinks like lemon drops, and a line of “bad witch” shots with straight alcohol (or something grosser, if you have any ideas!) and have your guests flip a coin to decide which shot they have to take.

Glow-in-the-dark beer pong

Beer pong is a classic game for any house party, and a Halloween party is no exception. To make things more festive, sites like Amazon have glow-in-the-dark beer pong sets with plastic spiders and eyeball ping pong balls that you can use.

Bobbing for liquor

This is the grown-up version of bobbing for apples — but instead of apples, fill a tub of water with alcohol shooters. When a guest pulls one of the bottles out with their teeth, they have to drink it.

Trick-or-treat bingo

If you’re handing out candy to trick-or-treaters this Halloween, you can still participate in a boozy game! Make a bingo board of ideas for what costumes you’ll see — from popular cartoon characters to the classic Halloween vampires and werewolves. Whenever you see a costume from your board, take a drink!

If you or someone you know is seeking help for substance use, call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357).