It’s officially the spookiest time of the year, and you probably have a list of Halloween plans stacked up: Maybe you found your perfect Halloween costume weeks in advance (or you might need a last-minute Halloween costume, no judgment here!), plan to hit up all the best Halloween parties, want to stay home and watch scary movies with your friends, or combine all of these plans for the perfect Halloween weekend. But whatever you plan to do, you should be adequately fed to make the most of this holiday. Luckily, some of the most popular food chains in the U.S. have your back — from discounts on year-round favorites to deals on Halloween-themed treats, it’s clear that these restaurants love Halloween as much as you do.

Whether you’re in the mood for a sweet treat, snack, or full-blown meal, these deals will satisfy your cravings without making you break the bank. After all, Halloween is the time of year when you can be whatever (or whoever) you want to be, and that includes being someone who enjoys all the festivities of spooky season while staying financially responsible. So, give yourself permission to take advantage of all the Halloween deals coming your way!

Einstein Bagels

Einstein Bagels proves that some of the best Halloween deals start before trick-or-treating even beings. At participating locations, you can get six fresh bagels for only $7 from Oct. 26 to Nov. 3 by using the bagel chain’s rewards program.

Dunkin’

If you’re a donut lover, you’re in luck: For $16.50, you can get a 50-count Halloween-themed Munchkins bucket. The bucket is reusable and even glows in the dark, so it’s perfect for carrying all of your favorite foods. As a sweet bonus, $2 from each Munchkins Bucket purchase will support the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

Krispy Kreme

Dunkin’ isn’t the only place to snag a donut this Halloween: On Oct. 30 and 31, Krispy Kreme will hand out a free Original Glazed or Classic Ring Donut to anyone who shows up in a costume. Krispy Kreme is also hopping on the Halloween-themed bandwagon with its Looney Tunes donut collection, which includes four flavors based on Looney Tunes characters: Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, the Tasmanian Devil (or Taz), and Tweety and Sylvester (both appearing together on one donut). While these Looney Tunes donuts aren’t free, they’re only available for a limited time this Halloween season.

Casey’s

Not exactly a Halloween deal, but this Casey’s deal — which celebrates the launch of its new pan pizza — falls during Halloween season (and beyond). On Oct. 28, Casey’s Rewards members who try the new pan pizza will get “Crust Credit,” which is a free large one-topping pizza added to their Rewards account. This freebie is redeemable from Oct. 29 through Nov. 18.

Burger King

If you’re a fan of Burger King, you don’t want to miss this deal: Royal Perks loyalty program members can buy a Whooper Jr. and get one free on Oct. 31. For a limited time, Burger King is also offering the specialty beverage Vampire’s Bite Strawberry and Sprite. The drink contains both Sprite and strawberry syrup, which can be savored through a Sour Patch Sip-n-Chew Straw.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack has some scary good deals for the Halloween season. While customers were able to receive a free Single Chicken Shack and free Single Cheeseburger with a purchase of $10 or more these past weeks, there’s still time for you to get free food. From Oct. 19-31, you can get a Single ShackBurger after purchasing a minimum of $10 on any other Shake Shack item.

Pizza Hut

Did you know that October is National Pizza Month? Pizza Hut wants you to celebrate this monthlong holiday by offering the My Haunt Box, a customizable meal that offers a Personal Pan Pizza, wings, and fries for only $6.99! You can also order the large 3-topping pizza at any time from Oct. 26-31 and receive an offer to buy one medium pizza for free.

California Pizza Kitchen

From Oct. 1-31, you can get a Jack-O-Lantern Halloween pizza for only $5. This deal applies to both ready-to-eat and build-your-own pizzas, which can be enjoyed at your nearest California Pizza Kitchen location or as a takeout order.

Chipotle

That’s right, the fast food chain’s annual “Boorito” tradition is back. If you’re a member of the Chipotle Rewards loyalty program and wear a costume, you can get an entree (such as a burrito or burrito bowl) for only $6 after 3 p.m. on Oct. 31!

Qdoba

Go “Boogo” for this solid Halloween deal! Qdoba Rewards members can receive a free entree with any entree and drink purchase from Oct. 31-Nov. 1. You can sign up for the rewards program through the Qdoba website, where your “BOOGO: Entrée with Purchase Entrée+Beverage” will automatically be added to your account. You can redeem this reward at your nearest Qdoba location or online.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s has no shortage of deals and discounts to enjoy during Halloween. From Oct. 25 through Oct. 31, you can get the limited-edition Hallowings for $12.99 — and you can simply order through Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app, no promo code necessary! If you’re not in the mood for wings and are 21+, Applebee’s also has a Spooky-Sips cocktail menu dedicated to Halloween-themed drinks, such as the $6 Dracula’s Juice and the $4 Tropical Spell Mocktail.

Baskin-Robbins

Craving a sweet treat? Baskin-Robbins has you covered with some seriously sweet deals. Baskin-Robbins reward program members can enjoy 31% off of all ice cream scoop flavors on Oct. 31. If that’s not enough, reward members can buy three Small Mangonadas, Small Smoothies, Double Scoops, or Creature Creations at just $15!