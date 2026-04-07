Grubhub Is Giving Away $100K In Credits In Honor Of Tax Day

Knock knock, tax season is upon us, this year falling on April 15. Whether you like it or not, it’s time to lay it all out on the table. Although not always the most fun thing, facing your finances is an unavoidable fact of life — and with that comes doing your taxes. Luckily, Grubhub is helping make the process a little more enjoyable with a few different Tax Day deals.

As much as I’d like to pretend that I didn’t spend any money on frivolous things, I’m reminded of any poor choices every time I look at my bank statements. Like others, I definitely stay up at night questioning the amount of fast food breakfast I’ve bought, the lack of money I put into my savings accounts, and how much I could save if I simply managed my paychecks a little bit more. Tax season only serves to bring all this to light.

With the cost of living, student debt, and every other thing seemingly increasing by the day, a win could really help right now as many young people are struggling to figure out their taxes — and thanks to Grubhub, there might be one beyond the horizon. As you go through your tax forms this year, consider putting your food delivery receipts aside, because they might come in handy with Grubhub’s current promotion. Plus, be sure to treat yourself for a job well done on those tax forms with some additional Grubhub perks. Here’s what to know.

Grubhub’s Fee Return promo is giving customers $100,000 in credits.

In light of tax season, Grubhub is giving back $100,000 in credits to its users who paid food delivery app fees last year — consider it a tax refund, but for fees! This opportunity comes just following Grubhub’s recent decision to eliminate delivery and service fees on restaurant orders of $50 or more.

From April 6 to 15, if you go to Grubhub’s Fee Return website and fill out the return form to prove you paid a fee on a food delivery app in 2025, you have the chance to win a $20 Grubhub credit for a future purchase. It seems that those late night cravings might have been worth it!

In order to properly complete the form, you must upload a receipt from 2025 that includes a delivery or service fee. The best part? This receipt can be from any food delivery app — Grubhub, Skip the Dishes, Uber Eats, and more! Unfortunately, unlike taxes, you can’t request an extension on this deal, so be sure to get to it before the deadline of 11:59 p.m. on April 15.

Grubhub is Doing even more Tax Day deals.

In addition to the chance to win a credit, Grubhub has more deals from now until April 15. If you’re a new Grubhub diner, you can take $10 off a restaurant order of $50 or more using the code FREERETURN10. If you aren’t a new user, fear not, because you can still receive $10.40 (like the form!) off orders $50 or more from Chili’s, Krispy Kreme, or Sweetgreen when ordered through Grubhub.

With all of these new satisfying offers, there’s nothing left to do but to place an order and get those taxes filed!