This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

As a brand-new semester begins, the season naturally invites a fresh start. And bestie — this spring, that includes your finances, too.

Growing up, I was always told one thing about money: Never move without a goal. It’s advice that stuck, but translating intention into action hasn’t always been so straightforward. Year after year, I promised myself I’d budget better, spend more intentionally, and actually track where my money was going, only to see those plans fade once the semester picked up speed (can you blame a busy college student?).

However, the truth is that most financial resets don’t fail due to a lack of motivation — they fail because there’s no system in place to support them. This semester, that changes. Whether you’re building an emergency fund or saving for a spring break trip, having a clear plan, actionable steps, and an all-in-one financial toolkit (like Spruce, built by H&R Block!) can turn financial goals into habits that last.

We’re breaking down three spring semester money goals to set and exactly how to spring them into action.

1. Save For a Spring Break Trip

It’s never too early to start planning your spring break trip! After months of nonstop chaos, you deserve a break from the college grind. Start by estimating total costs — transportation, accommodations, food, and activities — so you know exactly what to save. Once your budget’s set, an all-in-one mobile banking app like Spruce can help you stay on track.

Built by H&R Block, Spruce offers features like custom Saving Goals and automatic transfers, not only keeping your money safe, but keeping you in the loop, too. Just specify your goal amount and watch in real time as you get closer to meeting it. Label the goal “Spring Break Fund” to stay motivated and avoid dipping into it for other expenses.

2. Spend With Intention

Last year, it was all about the “no-buy month.” This year, your financial goals don’t have to be as restrictive, but they can be more intentional. After all, learning to spend on your own terms while in college is part of building financial confidence.

With Spruce’s Watchlist, tracking your spending is easy — it automatically categorizes transactions, lets you spotlight the areas you want to monitor more closely, and gives you a clearer picture of where your money is really going. Once you’ve been tracking for a few months, take time to evaluate where you might be spending too much and make a plan to adjust. Fair warning from personal experience: seeing how many matcha lattes you buy in a month may be…humbling.

3. Build An Emergency Fund

Having an emergency fund is like having a safety net. As a college student, juggling tuition fees, living expenses, student loans, and everything in between can be stressful — and having peace of mind when it comes to your finances means everything. Spruce makes starting an emergency fund feel way less intimidating thanks to its auto-save feature, which does the saving for you on a set schedule.

Not sure how much to set aside? The app’s Saving Goals Calculator shows how fast your goal could come together once you commit to saving consistently. Set it up, name your goal, and let Spruce handle the heavy lifting while you focus on everything else.

Spring semester goals feel a lot more attainable when you have the right tools backing you. Spruce makes it easy to plan ahead, save consistently, and stay on track even when things get busy. Your future self will thank you — sign up for Spruce today and start shaping a smart financial semester!

Spruce fintech platform is built by H&R Block, which is not a bank. Bank products by Pathward®, N.A., Member FDIC.



Spruce fintech platform is built by H&R Block, which is not a bank. Bank products by Pathward®, N.A., Member FDIC.