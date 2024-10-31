15 Gen Zers On Why They Voted Early In The 2024 Election

Ready to make your voice heard this election? Then share your voting plan with us! When you do, you’ll be entered to win one of two $1,000 prizes. Don’t wait — the giveaway closes at 11:59 p.m. EST on Nov. 4! Terms and conditions apply.

Election Day is quickly approaching, and this year — like all years — it is important to make your voice heard. Casting a vote is one of the most effective and easiest ways to have a say in the issues that matter to you. This election, some of those top issues for Gen Zers include reproductive rights, gun control, climate change, and more. For first-time voters, this process can seem a bit daunting. It’s important to make sure you are registered to vote and are knowledgeable on the candidates and issues on your ballot. But even then, the actual process of voting might still leave you with questions.

Voters have a few options for how to cast their ballots: in person on election day, by mail, or, in some states, early voting in person. These choices are available to make it as easy as possible for you to do your civic duty and get your ballot in. Early voting is an especially popular route this election season. Whether voting early is what works best for your schedule or a means to avoid possible long lines, it’s available to many voters, and lots of Gen Zers are taking advantage. If you’re interested in voting early but aren’t quite sure how, you can use this site to check if early in-person voting is available in your state and where.

No matter how you cast your ballot this election, the important thing is that you’re making your voice heard. Her Campus has polled over 800 Gen Zers (and counting!) about their voting plan this Election Day, and there are many who decided to vote early. Here’s why they’re taking advantage of the option to vote early this year.

The following responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Voting Early To Avoid Crowds

“I wanted to make sure I avoided the long lines and crazy crowds. It was SO quick and easy! There was a place down the street from my house and everyone was so helpful. My cousin and I went it and it took less than five minutes! You KNOW I posted that ‘I Voted’ sticker picture on insta after!” – *Jane, Louisiana State University alum

“I am planning to get up out of bed, take a deep breath, and slap some makeup on so I look cute for an ‘I Voted’ sticker selfie! Also planning to vote early because we all know the polls are about to be wild on Nov. 5! – *Samantha, voter from Wisconsin

Voting Early By Mail-in Ballot

“I had my ballot sent to me from my home state, filled it out the next day, and took it to the post office last Friday! It should be back in CO by Tuesday.” – *Emily, University of Washington

“I voted early! I chose to do a mail-in ballot because I would not be home on election day.” – *Victoria, UMass Amherst

“I already voted early! Because voting in college is so unreasonably difficult, my best bet was to order a mail-in ballot. Luckily, I had a chance to go home this past weekend and I got to drop off my ballot in person, ensuring I got my sticker!” – *Lauren, Bradley University

Voting Early To Get The Ballot In Sooner

“I already voted I did early voting because my voice matters and I wanted to 100% make sure that voted and got my vote in. I went and voted with my best friend it was the first election I could vote in and it was absolutely worth it!!”- *Pam, University of Houston

“I voted early, and posted both my I Voted sticker and some info on how to vote for my followers. I didn’t want to vote on Election Day because I wanted to guarantee that I wouldn’t have any problems voting and didn’t want to leave it for the last minute! Although I have so many friends waiting for Election Day to vote for the vibes!” – *Miranda, University of Southern California

Voting Early To Travel Home

“I plan to vote early. Since I live away from home in Atlanta, I’ll be traveling from my college town back home this weekend to cast my vote. It’s really exciting because this is my first election, and I’m grateful to be able to participate!” – *Rachel, Augusta University

Voting Early Because Of Class

“I researched when early voting was opening in my campus because I have an exam the actual day of. Then I went the first day it was open all by myself because nobody wanted to come with me and film a TikTok afterwards.” – *Beau, Florida State University

Voting Early On Campus

“I voted early and went with my best friend! We obviously posted our stickers because it was cute. I think we went around 3:30 after our classes last week. We both temporarily updated our address to our school apartments so we didn’t have to drive home and could vote in the same county as our college because there was a voting center on campus.” – *Wendy, University of South Florida

“I voted early on my campus instead of actually voting on the day of the election because there was no line getting into the polls. I also knew I really wanted to take my time voting — if there were a ton of people I knew I was going to feel pressured to vote quickly. Prior to getting to the polls, I used the Vote 411 platform to educate myself on all the candidates and amendments that would be on the ballot in my county. I used that in my polling booth when marking down answers, so I knew who or what I was voting for. Once I was finishing voting, I made sure to send a photo of my I Voted sticker to my family group chat!” – *Valentina, University of Central Florida

Voting Early Because Of Scheduling

“I plan to vote early in person because for some reason I never receive my mail-in ballot even though I’ve requested it multiple times and won’t let it stop me! I also need to vote early because I’m working to help log election votes for AP.” – *Allison, Rutgers University

Voting Early While Studying Abroad

“Because I study abroad, I mailed in my ballot. To make sure I sent it in on time, my friend and I printed and completed our ballots together, and then sent them in the mail weeks ago. I have voted in person in my home state before, but this process of voting from abroad was completely new for me. It was honestly pretty exciting to send in my ballot and feel like I am making a difference.” – *Diana, University of St. Andrews

Voting Early For Sheer Excitement

“On Friday, Oct. 25, I went to Diamond Lakes, the designated area for early voting in my hometown. I casted my vote, got my sticker, and posted it to my story to encourage people to vote. This was my second presidential election to vote in and I was ecstatic. I remember the last time I voted, and I took my grandparents to Diamond Lakes to vote early as well. I was especially proud this year, voting in my grandfathers memory because he was adamant about me voting!” – *Nicole, Georgia Southern University

“I plan to go with my sister, step mom, and grandmother to vote on Friday. I love that there are 3 generations of women who are focused on preserving women’s right to choose, and the rights of others as well. Between now and then, I plan on asking around to see who else would like to go!” – *Dara, University of Missouri Kansas City

*Names have been changed.

