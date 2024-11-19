9 Gen Zers On Why Having More Black Women In Leadership Roles Matters

Representation matters. It’s a truth that resonates deeply within Black communities, and among Black women who have long stood as the backbone of movements for justice, equity, and progress. The presence of Black women in leadership roles — and in politics, specifically — signals more than diversity. It’s a testament to resilience, innovation, and the determination to ensure that marginalized voices are heard around the country. And there’s a need for more of it, which is why Running Start and Xceleader created the HBCU Women’s Leadership Summit. The event took place on Nov. 15 and 16 this year, and serves as a networking and training ground to give HBCU students the tools they need to become strong leaders.

Despite Kamala Harris — the first Black and female vice president — blazing the trail, the need for increased Black female representation in political spaces has never been more evident. I asked 10 students and young professionals at the HBCU Women’s Leadership Summit to share why they believe Black female representation in politics is critical — their voices highlight the significance and impact of this movement.

These responses have been edited and condensed for clarity.

Representation is important.

Photo by Ssanyu Lukoma

“It’s really important to see ladies like us. Our voices matter and our opinions matter.” – Ta’Mia Malone, 20, Tennessee State University

“We have to be at the forefront of the change that we want to see and we need to be more represented in politics to better get our voices heard as Black women.” – Laila Humphries, 21, Fort Valley State University

“Future generations look up to us and they want to be where we are. If they want to be lawmakers, we have to be lawmakers. If they want to be TV stars, we need to be TV stars. We are the ones they look up to. It starts and continues with us.” – Jazlyn Fairley, 20, Claflin University

It’s crucial to introduce other perspectives.

“When we have that diversity in our big roles, it can really change people’s outlook on the world, or whatever position Black women are running for. I love that Black women are standing up and we’re seeing more Black women in those roles.” – Jakiya Bracy, 19, Fort Valley State University

“As we know, we have different stages that we go through. Black women experience different things than other women would. Even when it comes to pregnancies, Black women experience different things than a white woman would. That’s just one of the examples of how we can bring different perspectives to the table.” – Tamia Louissaint, 20, Morgan State University

“Black women understand oppression like no other, and they know the problems of this country like no other, and that just creates a system that would be able to propel this country hundreds of years further and on a positive note.” – Abigail Lindo, 21, Howard University

“Remember where our ancestors came from. Remember the pain, the trials and tribulations they had to face being transferred on these boats and packed together. Just remember the times in our life when we weren’t in those rooms.” – Michaelah Ward, 22, Legislative Correspondent

Having Black women in office will pave a way forward.

Photo by Ssanyu Lukoma

“The importance is very vast, considering we are a minority, and our voices aren’t heard as often as they should be. Making sure these people who look like us are sharing our representation, and making sure that we are implementing our solutions into society, is as important in these places as much as it is in our own communities.” – Nylah Ali, 19, Howard University

“We are in the age of progression and growth and innovation. Instead of us seeking a seat at a table, we are making our own round table spread, and we are moving forward in progression. Because not only are Black women diligent, trustworthy, and always paving a way forward, but we are also the future thinkers and innovators.” – Kamina Griffin, 21, Spelman College

Each of these perspectives underscores the unique challenges and immense power that Black women bring to the table. Whether they’re advocating for equitable health care, reimagining political spaces, or inspiring the next generation, these young voices emphasize a shared truth: Black female representation isn’t just important — it’s transformative.