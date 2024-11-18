Spend The Day With Me At Running Start’s HBCU Women’s Leadership Conference

From the moment I woke up the morning of Saturday, Nov. 16, I could feel the energy of something special in the air. Xceleader and Running Start’s HBCU Women’s Leadership Conference wasn’t just another event on my calendar — as a student at Howard University, it was an opportunity for me to connect with like-minded women, hear their stories, and walk away with tools that would help me grow as a leader. And the setting? The iconic Vital Voices Headquarters in Washington, D.C. — a building that radiates inspiration and purpose for women.

This conference was an opportunity for authentic conversations about shared experiences, and a celebration of Black excellence in leadership. Whether it was exchanging laughs over breakfast or learning how to tackle high-stress situations in the workplace, every moment I was there felt intentional and impactful. I came into this conference with an open mind and high expectations, and I’m thrilled to say it delivered on all fronts. From taking my first professional headshot in years to stepping out of my comfort zone during an elevator pitch workshop, this day had it all. Follow me through my day at the HBCU Women’s Leadership Conference.

8:30 A.M.: Get Ready With Me

Photo by Ssanyu Lukoma

I woke up and got straight to doing my makeup. I was way too excited to take my time. I couldn’t wait to go and network!

9:15 A.M.: Travel To The Conference

Photo by Ssanyu Lukoma

By 9:15, I was in my Uber, soaking up the golden-hour lighting and snapping a few selfies because — let’s be real — morning light hits different. The pics were cute!

9:30 a.m.: Registration & Headshots

Photo by Ssanyu Lukoma Photo by Ssanyu Lukoma

Walking into the Vital Voices Headquarters was like stepping into a Pinterest board. The building was gorgeous, with quotes from influential women and paintings from women in history decorating the walls. At the registration table, I grabbed my name tag and was given a notebook, stickers, and pens — all things that I will definitely be using as a college student. Then, we were given free professional headshots. Finally, a chance to retire my headshot from senior year of high school!

10 a.m.: Breakfast

Photo by Ssanyu Lukoma

Breakfast was the perfect mix of good food and new friends. After eating, we all gathered in The Forum, a stunning auditorium that set the tone for the day. The buzz in the room was contagious — you could tell everyone was ready to learn and connect.

11:25 a.m.: Session on running for office

Photo by Ssanyu Lukoma

My first session was Campaign Like a Pro: A Crash Course on Running for Office, led by Allyson Carpenter. Her story was beyond inspiring. At just 17, she became Washington D.C.’s youngest elected official, and later served as the Howard University Student Association president. She shared her journey with so much passion, and I am starting to consider running for public office one day!

12 p.m.: Lunch

Photo by Ssanyu Lukoma

Lunch was Potbelly Sandwiches — simple, but exactly what I needed. What made it memorable was getting to know the other women at my table. It felt like we were all rooting for each other, and that energy was everything.

12:30 p.m.: Session On Crisis Management

Photo by Ssanyu Lukoma

The next session, Crisis Playbook: Turning Challenges into Leadership Opportunities, was all about handling high-pressure situations. I picked up tips on leading with empathy, and making sure my team feels supported even when things get tough. It was one of those sessions where you know the lessons will stick with you.

1:30 p.m.: Capture social content

Photo by Ssanyu Lukoma

Next up, tiny mic interviews for Her Campus’s Instagram and TikTok accounts! It was so much fun connecting with other attendees and hearing their stories. I was in my element during those interviews — I love being on camera!

1:50 p.m.: Elevator Pitch Workshop

Photo by Ssanyu Lukoma

The last session of the day was an elevator pitch workshop led by Allyson Carpenter. I kicked things off by volunteering to present my pitch on stage in front of everyone. Hearing Allyson give me a 10/10 was such a confidence boost. Later, we broke into groups to create mock campaign speeches. My team didn’t win, but getting up there and performing was exhilarating. Spellman College student Kamina Griffin’s winning pitch was amazing — she absolutely nailed it!

3 p.m.: Networking

Photo by Ssanyu Lukoma

Even though the official programming was over, the fun wasn’t. For the next hour, we took pictures, recorded a few more interviews, and soaked in the last moments of the day. Leaving was bittersweet, but we made a GroupMe to stay connected and keep the good vibes going.

By the end of the day, I felt so inspired and grateful to have spent it with such incredible women. This wasn’t just a conference — it was a reminder of what’s possible when we show up, learn from each other, and collaborate.