You Can Get Free Cold Foam At Starbucks This Week, & There’s A Brand New Flavor To Try

Tina Kolokathis

Coffee lovers, listen up: Starbucks just gave you another great reason to grab an iced latte today. The weather’s heating up, and there’s nothing better than mobile ordering an iced coffee on a sunny day (or — if you’re anything like me — on a winter day, too). And don’t forget some cold foam on top, because from May 7 through May 11, you can add it on for free. Starbucks Cold Foam Days are the best days.

What are Starbucks Cold Foam Days? For five full days, Starbucks is offering free cold foam on top of any cold beverage for Starbucks Rewards Members at participating stores. Wondering how to take advantage of the deal? If you order ahead, all you need to do is add the preloaded coupon to your order in your Starbucks app. If you order in-store or in the drive-thru, just mention that you’d like to apply the offer when you share your drink order with your barista. Easy peasy! Just remember the deal is only good through May 11, so make sure to grab your free cold foam while you can.

Starbucks Cold Foam Days make it a great time to try a new cold foam, and now, there’s a brand new flavor to add to your drink: Brown Sugar Cream Cold Foam. The new cold foam boasts a silky texture and features a sweetness comparable to caramel, thanks to the brown sugar syrup. It’s the perfect addition to your next cold brew or iced chai.

Brown Sugar Cream Cold Foam joins the already-existing roster of Starbucks cold foams: Cherry Cream, Chocolate Cream, Vanilla Sweet Cream, Lavender Cream, Matcha Cream, Pistachio Cream, Salted Caramel Cream, and Strawberry Cream. Starbucks is giving you options, people. Each cold drink you order is only eligible for one free cold foam, though, so make your choice count. (I’m thinking an iced matcha with some Pistachio Cream Cold Foam on my next Starbucks run.)

And as a reminder, this offer is only eligible for Starbucks Rewards members. If you’re not a member yet (seriously, WYD?), just download the Starbucks app and create a new account, or head to the Starbucks Rewards site and log in there. See you at Starbucks!

