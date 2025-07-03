Happy Fourth of July 2025 weekend! It’s time for America’s birthday, which means it’s time for barbeque, parades, fireworks and … free food? Many people may love the holiday, but it seems that brands love it even more. On July 4, restaurants across the nation will be rolling out deals, discounts, and freebies to customers nationwide. So, if you’re on a budget or looking for an Independence Day side quest, chasing down a few deals sounds like a great activity.

From buy-one-get-one sandwiches to free doughnuts and cheap ice cream, there’s something for everyone. Of course, finding the right deals can feel like a full-time job. Luckily, I’ve already done the digging for you! Whether you’ll be on the lake, at the beach, or in your friend’s backyard, there are truly some great deals here to keep the good times rolling all day long.

So, before you fire up the grill or drive to the closest fireworks show, check out this list and map out a few spots to grab some cheap eats — because nothing says patriotism like free milkshakes and burgers!

Krispy Kreme

What better way to kick off the holiday than with a free doughnut? Look no further, because customers wearing red, white, and blue into participating Krispy Kreme stores get one free original glazed doughnut.

Sonic

After running around all day, a shake is the perfect way to cool down. Luckily, Sonic is offering a free small milkshake with any purchase on July 4.

Jimmy John’s

Need a sandwich for the beach? Jimmy John’s has got you covered this weekend. Rewards members can order one a la carte item and receive the second for free.

7-Eleven

What deal doesn’t 7-Eleven have this year? They’re offering BOGO burritos from Laredo Company restaurants and cash back on delivery for Gold Pass holders. The best deal of all though is the 7NOW Delivery Savings. They’re offering $17.76 (clever right?) off of any $30 order placed using the code USA2025.

Burger King

Starting on July 4, Burger King is bringing back Flame-Grilled Fridays. Royal Perks members can enjoy a free Whopper with a $1 purchase. Can’t make it on the Fourth? Burger King is offering this deal every Friday all month long.

Red Robin

If you’re ordering food online or through the mobile app, you can score 20% off of orders $30 or more. Just be sure to use the code 20JULY. This deal is good from July 4-6, so keep it in mind all weekend.

White Castle

The hype around Independence Day may overshadow what I consider to be an equally important holiday: National Fried Chicken Day. Luckily, White Castle didn’t forget. They’re offering BOGO free for their Crispy Chicken Slider from July 4-6. They’re also giving 20% off mobile orders July 3-6.

Baskin Robbins

Baskin Robbins wants to keep you cool this weekend. Rewards members are getting $2 off large frozen beverages and $5 off a Polar Pizza all weekend.

Fazoli’s

The restaurant is offering a Fresh-Tossed Family Meal for $15.99 with the code Fireworks25. If you’re looking for a little more food, throw in a fettuccine alfredo, you’ll get the second free if you use the code BOGOJULY2025.

Smoothie King

Ice cream not your speed? Maybe a smoothie will hit the spot. Smoothie King is offering a free size upgrade for everyone when you order online, on the app, or in-store. If you usually go for a 20 oz., now’s the time to go big with a 32 oz.

TGI Friday’s

If you’re looking for something to share with friends and family, look no further. TGI Friday’s is offering platters for 25% off online orders between July 4 and 6 using the code 25OFFFOURTH. MyFriday’s members get a few extra perks too, including a $20 Four For All platter.

Arby’s

A good roast beef after the firework show sounds like a perfect evening to me. Arby’s is offering BOGO 50% off sandwiches for all. The deal is one from now until July 6.