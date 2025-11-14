The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Now that the cold weather has arrived (in most parts of the country, at least), it’s time for some real fun in the form of tiny gifts throughout the holiday season. Advent calendars are a holiday fan-favorite gift, whether it’s for yourself or a loved one. Yet, I find myself hesitating to buy an advent calendar full of mini-size products or trinkets that I’ll forget about as soon as the calendar hits Jan. 1. Personally, I’d rather appreciate the best part of the holidays: the food. This holiday season, I’m going for the gift that keeps on giving: Drinks, snacks, and candy advent calendars that pretty much anyone can appreciate.

Food advent calendars are the hot commodity this year, with prices ranging from as little as a dollar to over $200. From your everyday grocery stores to well-known brands, there is a food advent calendar in the market for anyone on your gift guide. Even movie franchises like Wicked are teaming up with brands to give fans the chance to appreciate a light refreshment with a side of their favorite stories.

The best part about advent calendars is how they fuel the excitement of the holidays; grabbing a bite of chocolate or opening a box to find a new tea bag flavor can put you right in the holiday spirit. So, here are 12 food advent calendars to make for the most comforting gift this holiday season.

Peet\’s Coffee The 12 Days Of Peet’s ($80) Coffee lovers can count down to the holidays in the most delicious way with this 12-day coffee advent calendar from Peet’s. Each door reveals a 2.5-ounce pouch of freshly ground coffee — enough for a few cozy cups — featuring a mix of premium blends and rare single-origin finds for a daily dose of caffeine-fueled cheer. See On Peet’s

Barebells Barebells Protein Bars Advent Calendar ($55) This one’s for the gym girlies — a protein bar calendar that fuels lifting sessions with unique holiday flavors. The UK-based company Barebells introduced this new calendar recently; the calendar ships throughout November in order for gym rats to indulge in their 24 protein bars for the advent season. See On Barebells

Walmart Sour Patch Kids Advent Calendar ($20) Looking for something that satisfies sweet and sour cravings? You can’t go wrong with this Sour Patch Kids advent calendar that comes with 48 pieces of candy and adds a little sweetness to the holiday season. See On Walmart

Target Hershey Kisses Advent Calendar ($7) Sticking with the candy theme, this calendar is for the chocolate lovers. Chocolate is a classic flavor of the winter holidays, and this calendar comes with 24 Hershey kisses — a little treat to look forward to each day of December. See On Target

Amazon Harry Potter Marauder’s Map Jellybelly Advent Calendar ($30) We can all agree that the Harry Potter books and movies are winter-coded, right? If so, grab this Marauder’s Map calendar from Jellybelly to pair with cozy movie nights. See On Amazon

Walmart Twinning’s Tea Advent Calendar ($26) There’s nothing better than cozying up with a hot cup of tea and watching the snow fall from your window. This Twinning’s Tea advent calendar will supply any tea lover with a go-to drink and classic holiday flavors. See On Walmart

World Market Keurig Hot Chocolate K-Cups Advent Calendar ($30) Or, are you more of a hot chocolate person? If so, this Keurig Hot Cocoa advent calendar is the perfect gift to share with family and friends. See On World Market

Williams Sonoma Williams Sonoma Color-in Cookie Advent Calendar ($40) I can’t talk about the holidays without talking about cookies! Grab some friends to make the most of this Williams Sonoma cookie advent calendar that adds a coloring activity to your day. See On Williams Sonoma

Kraft Natural Cheese Kraft Natural Cheese Holiday Advent Calendar ($250) Looking for an exclusive advent calendar to win the best gift-giver of the season award? The Kraft Natural Cheese holiday advent calendar is the brand’s novel calendar. It is available at Chicago’s Christkindlmarket from Dec. 10 through Dec. 13, but if you keep your eyes peeled — the brand might be giving away more on social media. See On Kraft Natural Cheese

Compartes Wicked: For Good Compartes Advent Calendar ($120) If you’re looking for something more than an average chocolate advent calendar, then look no further than the Wicked: For Good themed one from the Compartes chocolate brand, filled with 24 pieces of limited edition Wicked chocolates. See On Compartes

Keurig Keurig Starbucks Advent Calendar ($30) The holidays are fun, but also tiring. Perk up with a K-Cup for every day of December, provided by Keurig’s exclusive Starbucks advent calendar. See On Keurig