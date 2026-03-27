Attention Sports Girls: You Can Get A FIFA-Themed Labubu Ahead Of The World Cup

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

The FIFA World Cup is almost here! Set to begin on June 11 and running through July 19, the World Cup brings football (or “soccer,” to my fellow Americans) fans together across the globe in matchups of the best of the best. So, while you wait for your favorite team to take to the field, why not take some time and update your merch? Jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and maybe even branded socks — sure, they’re all great, but the World Cup only happens once every four years, so that means it’s time for something new. Something unique. Something… adorable? If you’re aligned, then Pop Mart has you covered with a Labubu collection dedicated to the FIFA World Cup. What a match!

Known as the Monsters x FIFA Series, this collab is set to release online in the United States on April 2 at 10 p.m. EST and will be available in stores nationwide on April 3. But if you’re expecting this to just be a bunch of Labubus of different colors clad in proper sports gear, well, does Pop Mart have some surprises in store for you.

Well, there is one Monster decked out in soccer attire, but it’s not your average Labubu. The Vinyl Plush Doll ($149.99) features a Labubu dressed in professional sports match gear, complete with mini football boots, a mini kit, and the iconic FIFA World Cup trophy in hand. That way, you can manifest your team winning in this special-edition figure.

Pop Mart

Beyond what is bound to be your new favorite plushie, this new collection also includes the Vinyl Plush Pendant Keychain ($32.99), a ball-shaped plush pendant with a zipper of a Labubu’s head, hanging from a soft lanyard with a small soccer ball pendant. This way, you can clip on your favorite Labubu bag charm for double the Labubus! And, really, what’s better than that?

There’s also the Lifestyle Collection, a set of blind boxes ($12.99-29.99) that are filled with collectable items such as pendant keychains, bottle opener fridge magnets, glass cups, football mini bags, and — of course — the mini pendant lights. For the collectors among us, or simply the fans of a good blind box, each of these items comes in a variety of colors and designs, featuring World Cup Labubus in different poses and jerseys, bringing their mischief to the world of sports.