Election Day 2024 is here and no matter if you voted in person, by mail, or voted early, you should be proud of yourself for making your voice heard. This election, many important issues are on the ballot — including reproductive rights and gun control — and in voting, you showed up not just for yourself, but for the future you want. And while performing your civic duty is enough of a reward, many brands want to applaud your actions this November with these Election Day deals!
In truth, voting can be hard. Adequately educating yourself on candidates, waiting in (potentially) long lines outside of your voting location, and even having difficult conversations with friends and family members regarding the stakes of the election can be extraordinarily taxing. After all of that, you deserve a break! Luckily, many brands and companies have announced Election Day deals you can claim with proof of voting. This list will round them all up, including what exactly you need to claim your discount. As hard as it can be, it’s important to remember that voting is also really fun — you get to play a role in the future of the country and uplift important voices! And if that’s not enough, maybe you’ll get a free doughnut afterwards. Here are some of the best Election Day deals for 2024.
- Krispy Kreme: Free Doughnut
Krispy Kreme is offering one free glazed doughnut to customers on Nov. 5 to celebrate Election Day. They are also giving out free “I Voted” stickers — perfect for if you voted by mail and didn’t get one. You can check on the Krispy Kreme website to see if your local store is participating in the deal. The deal is only while supplies last, so act fast!
- Uber & Lyft: 50% Off Rides To Polling Locations
If you need help getting to the polls, Uber and Lyft have got you! Both ride-share services are offering 50% off rides to polling locations.
- Grubhub: $0 Delivery Fees
Grubhub has a bunch of deals for Grubhub+ members, including $0 delivery fees on standard orders as well as brand-specific discounts for places like Starbucks (30% off delivery orders $20 and up) and Little Caesars (free pizza with an order over $25).
- Uber Eats: 25% Off Orders
From 6 p.m. EST on Nov. 5 to 7 a.m. EST on Nov. 6 Uber Eats is offering 25% off of orders $25 and up. This deal is perfect for those of us planning to watch the election results come in live — who doesn’t love a midnight snack?
- IKEA: Free Frozen Yogurt
With no purchase required, head to your nearest Ikea for a free frozen yogurt at participating IKEA Bistros. Make sure to come prepared with your digital coupon to claim the deal!
- Dave & Buster’s: Half Off Games
This Election Day, have a little fun! Dave & Buster’s is offering 50% off games on Nov. 5 along with $5 beers all day.
- Chuck E. Cheese: BOGO All You Can Play Passes
If you were looking for even more deals on games, buy an all you can play 60-minute pass at Chuck E. Cheese this Election Day and you’ll receive another free.
- Yogurtland: 15% Off
On Election Day, bring your “I Voted” sticker as proof of voting into a nearby Yogurtland to claim 15% off your order. What could be sweeter?
- Johnny Rockets: Free Shake
Get a free shake along with your meal at participating Johnny Rockets restaurants this Election Day. In the store, show your “I Voted” sticker to be eligible for the deal.
- Round Table Pizza: $6 Off
Get $6 off a large or extra large pizza this Election Day! Great if you’re inviting a few friends over for dinner while watching the results.
- Fazoli’s: $2 Off
Get $2 off Fazoli’s signature bakes, including baked ziti, loaded baked spaghetti, and baked chicken parmigiano. Needless to say, you’ll be eating well.
- O’Charley’s: $6 Cheeseburger Meals
If you go to school in the midwest, you might know about O’Charley’s. If so, stop by for $6 cheeseburgers and fries from Nov. 5 through Nov. 7.
- The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: $4 Coffee
Needing to stay awake while watching the race results tonight? Head to the Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf for a $4 regular coffee this Election Day.
- Junior’s: Half Off Cheesecake Slices
Opening on Election Day, Junior’s is celebrating not just Nov. 5, but also a birthday! As such, you can get 50% off any cheesecake slice with the purchase of a breakfast, lunch, or dinner entree. You’ll also get $5 off whole cakes in store as well as $7 off cakes ordered online.
- Hey Dude: 50% Off Select Shoes
If you’re trying to get some holiday shopping done along with casting your ballot, why not go shoe shopping online at Hey Dude? They’re offering 50% off select shoes with the code LEFT or RIGHT. This is an online-only deal!