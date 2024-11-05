Election Day 2024 is here and no matter if you voted in person, by mail, or voted early, you should be proud of yourself for making your voice heard. This election, many important issues are on the ballot — including reproductive rights and gun control — and in voting, you showed up not just for yourself, but for the future you want. And while performing your civic duty is enough of a reward, many brands want to applaud your actions this November with these Election Day deals!

In truth, voting can be hard. Adequately educating yourself on candidates, waiting in (potentially) long lines outside of your voting location, and even having difficult conversations with friends and family members regarding the stakes of the election can be extraordinarily taxing. After all of that, you deserve a break! Luckily, many brands and companies have announced Election Day deals you can claim with proof of voting. This list will round them all up, including what exactly you need to claim your discount. As hard as it can be, it’s important to remember that voting is also really fun — you get to play a role in the future of the country and uplift important voices! And if that’s not enough, maybe you’ll get a free doughnut afterwards. Here are some of the best Election Day deals for 2024.